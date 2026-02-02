ProofPilot CEO Chris Venezia Joins RealTime eClinical Solutions Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the leading solution to create simple and predictable clinical trials, is proud to announce its CEO, Chris Venezia, has joined the Board of Directors for RealTime eClinical Solutions. Venezia, a long-standing leader in clinical research technology, brings extensive experience in advancing clinical trial solutions to address the evolving challenges in the clinical research industry.

Venezia joins RealTime eClinical Solutions at a pivotal moment, as new leadership builds even stronger connections between sites and sponsors. According to RealTime eClinical's new CEO, Jeff Kozloff, "Reducing site burden and accelerating site operations requires sponsors to invest in data and platforms that improve protocol planning, feasibility, and trial execution. Chris's experience partnering with sponsors and CROs to enable site success will unlock tremendous value for RealTime's global site community."

Chris brings two decades of strong leadership in product development, commercialization, marketing, and sales. He joined ProofPilot as the CEO in 2022 after serving as the Chief Commercial Officer at Citeline Connect. ProofPilot has grown to become a major player in the clinical trial space over the past four years under Venezia's leadership.

"Sponsors are looking for technology partners that can move as quickly and intelligently as trials demand," said Chris Venezia. "RealTime eClinical Solutions is well-positioned to meet that need, and I'm excited to support the team as they expand the impact of the company's technology for sponsors and study teams alike."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot modernizes the way clinical trials are launched and managed. With a focus on simplifying site operations and reducing patient burden, the platform deploys a seamless, branded experience from startup through closeout, leading to faster enrollment timelines, higher compliance rates and increased quality for your trials. Learn more at www.proofpilot.com.

About RealTime eClinical Solutions

RealTime eClinical Solutions is redefining the operational backbone of site-based clinical trials with its comprehensive eClinical platform, a unified Site Operations Management System (SOMS) — connecting CTMS, Devana, eSource, eReg/eISF, participant engagement, payments, and analytics into one integrated ecosystem for modern clinical trial site operations. The platform extends visibility to sponsors and CROs with TrialAlign, an advanced site selection, feasibility, and performance analytics platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, RealTime helps the organizations behind every trial work faster, smarter, and together. Visit www.realtime-eclinical.com to learn more.

Hope McCain, ProofPilot, [email protected]

Daenya Garcia, RealTime eClinical Solutions, [email protected]

