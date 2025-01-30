ProofPilot to Host 'Pharma Feud' at the 16th Annual SCOPE Summit

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the leading Clinical Experience Platform (CXP) that enhances engagement for sponsors, sites, and patients, today announced its participation at the 16th Annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives. With a dynamic presence planned, ProofPilot will highlight its revolutionary recruitment and study engagement capabilities.

SCOPE 2025 Highlights

Pharma Feud ( Feb 4 , 5:25 pm EST ): This Family Feud-inspired competition will put two pharma teams' patient recruitment expertise to the test.

( , ): This Family Feud-inspired competition will put two pharma teams' patient recruitment expertise to the test. Surprise Photo Opportunity ( Feb 4 ): During networking breaks, attendees will have the chance to connect with the ProofPilot team and capture an unforgettable moment with a one-of-a-kind surprise guest.

About Pharma Feud

In this match, two pharma teams will compete to quickly guess the most popular answers to site responses about patient recruitment engagement, efficiency, and strategy. The event will feature insights from six esteemed Sponsors in the pharma industry.

"At ProofPilot, we understand how complex dynamics impact the overall success of trial recruitment," Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot, said. "Pharma Feud will reveal some little-known truths determining the success of patient recruitment strategies, and how our solution is built to improve this for patients, sites, and sponsors."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is a comprehensive Clinical Experience Platform (CXP) that redefines the design, management, and execution of clinical trials through digital innovation. With over 10 years of experience, ProofPilot's CoPilot platform supports a wide range of research, making clinical trials more efficient and patient-friendly. Learn more at https://www.proofpilot.com.

