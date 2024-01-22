ProofPilot to Host "Protocol Bowl" at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit

News provided by

ProofPilot

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the leading platform for clinical trial automation & guidance, today announced its "Protocol Bowl" event at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit for clinical trial operations executives the day after Sunday's Big Game. The "Protocol Bowl" will kick off on February 12, 2024, at 4:25 p.m., at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, featuring a head-to-head match between leading Pharma Sponsors and Sites. The competition will determine which is more effective for high-quality clinical trial conduct: paper or digital protocols.

"At ProofPilot, we believe that to successfully advance drug development, there is nothing more important than ensuring complex clinical research is conducted exactly as intended, and the 'Protocol Bowl' at SCOPE will showcase how we're helping the industry simplify the complex," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "This event is more than a 'competition'; it's a live demonstration of how ProofPilot can ensure high quality research conduct to give all molecules their best chance of proving safety and efficacy. ProofPilot is undefeated in our approach!"

The live showdown will pit two teams against each other to complete a 1-page clinical protocol, with one team using ProofPilot's real time digital guidance workflow and the other relying on the standard & traditional paper format. The event will also feature insights from respected Sponsors and Sites in the clinical trial industry, focusing on the unique value and potential of digital workflows beyond trial conduct at the site.

"The 'Protocol Bowl' is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the practicality and impact of automated study guidance in an apples-to-apples comparison with paper," said Lauren Briggs, SVP of Customer Success. "We're looking forward to showcasing how ProofPilot's technology can improve the quality and speed of clinical trials."

Attendees will enjoy a unique competitive atmosphere including rally towels, team jerseys, a cheer squad, referees, and ProofPilot's mascot: a 9-foot, LED-illuminated robot called the Automator.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is at the forefront of enhancing clinical trials with its automated digital protocol platform. This platform streamlines clinical workflows and improves stakeholder experiences and data quality, thereby increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials. Learn more about ProofPilot's impact on clinical trials at https://www.proofpilot.com .

Stay informed about ProofPilot news at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/proofpilot

Media Contact: Colleen Yang, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

Also from this source

ProofPilot Welcomes Lauren Briggs as SVP of Customer Success in the Lead-Up to CNS Summit 2023

ProofPilot, the industry-leading platform in Clinical Trial Automation for Recruitment and Conduct, is pleased to announce at CNS Summit 2023 the...

ProofPilot To Integrate Lilly's Magnol.AI™ Sensor Cloud Into Its Clinical Trial Automation Platform

ProofPilot, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial automation, announced today a strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.