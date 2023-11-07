ProofPilot Welcomes Lauren Briggs as SVP of Customer Success in the Lead-Up to CNS Summit 2023

News provided by

ProofPilot

07 Nov, 2023, 09:33 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry-leading platform in Clinical Trial Automation for Recruitment and Conduct, is pleased to announce at CNS Summit 2023 the strategic hire of Lauren Briggs as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. With her deep-seated expertise in enhancing customer engagement within the digital health space, Lauren is set to play a critical role in advancing ProofPilot's mission of optimizing research operations for patients, sites, and sponsors.

Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot, warmly welcomes Lauren to the team. "Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in customer success. Her insight and leadership will be essential as we continue to develop our platform and ensure that our life science partners maximize the benefits of our innovative offerings, improving the trial experience for patients and site staff."

Lauren is joining ProofPilot with a robust background in customer success across large and small biopharma and a keen focus on site experience and patient retention strategies. Lauren's background includes nearly 15 years in Customer Success & Operations in clinical trial technology, underscoring her expertise for her new role at ProofPilot, to engage site staff and patients for sponsors' clinical trials.

"I am excited to step into this role with ProofPilot, especially as the clinical trial industry increasingly adopts digital tools to do more with less," shared Lauren. "My introduction to ProofPilot at the CNS Summit last year made it clear to me the transformative impact their solutions have on trial sponsors. I look forward to deepening our customer and user engagement, enhancing their operational efficiency, and setting new benchmarks in clinical trial automation."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit ProofPilot's website.

Stay up to date on ProofPilot news at: ProofPilot on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Mari Longley, mari.longley@proofpilot.com

SOURCE ProofPilot

