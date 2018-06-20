prooV Expands Strategic Partnership With Deloitte

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform that facilitates and streamlines the Proof of Concept (PoC) process, today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Deloitte. prooV's platform will serve as the testing arm to power Deloitte's Innovation Tech Terminal labs' umbrella of services including consulting, testing, and integration.

Deloitte launched the Innovation Tech Terminal (ITT) in 2016 to support global enterprises looking to discover innovative ideas, technologies, and capabilities outside their own walls.

"Our mission has always been to simplify the PoC process, accelerate enterprise innovation, and eliminate the barriers between enterprise and startup collaboration," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "We are at a global innovation inflection point. In Deloitte, we have found a trusted partner that shares a similar goal to enable enterprises to identify emerging technologies, find groundbreaking startups, facilitate PoC testing and integrate those solutions to win in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

"We believe in relentlessly pursuing innovation and growth, and developing new services and products based on our clients' needs," said Tal Chen, Partner, Head of Technologies Collaborations at Deloitte Israel. "Now, more than ever, innovation is the lifeblood for businesses no matter the industry. Through our partnership with prooV we can help customers around the world solve their innovation challenges. prooV's platform is truly unique and can streamline the end-to-end process to connect global organizations with startups and enable the in-depth testing of innovative ideas, technologies, and capabilities."

prooV previously announced that its Red Cloud would power Deloitte's Innovation Tech Terminal's Cyber Labs to enable companies to execute PoCs quickly and assess new technologies against cyber threats before implementation.

About prooV

prooV™ (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

Media Contacts

Lisette Paras

Gravitate PR

lisette@gravitatepr.com

Phone: +1 415-490-7613

Liel Bari

prooV

liel@proov.io

Phone: +972-72-221-0063

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proov-expands-strategic-partnership-with-deloitte-300669318.html

SOURCE prooV