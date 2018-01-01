prooV Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform, has been named a 2018 Stratus Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

prooV facilitates and streamlines the proof-of-concept (PoC) process for startups and enterprises, allowing them to configure, connect, and compare PoCs through remote and secure testing environments in the cloud. prooV compresses the often tedious and time-consuming practice of finding, testing and evaluating new solutions into mere weeks. With hundreds of startup technologies on its platform, in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and Internet of Things, prooV provides enterprises with a comprehensive view into the ideal technologies and related benchmarks to meet their business goals.

"By bringing the proof-of-concept process to the cloud, prooV offers companies a secure and customizable platform where they can discover, test and evaluate technology solutions to fulfill their larger innovation strategy," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "The 2018 Stratus Award recognizing our PoC platform is a testament to how we are helping companies around the world by transforming the innovation process with a truly unique solution to run PoCs."

"prooV is clearly ahead of the pack helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of all of our daily lives and the staff and volunteer judges are pleased to shed a little light on these innovative services, organizations and executives."

"I am so proud of our employees and partners for their dedication and hard work," Olshanetsky continued. "We know that the work you are doing is transforming the world as we know it and our technology will continue to lead the industry."

About prooV

prooV™ (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives -- those with experience and knowledge -- judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

