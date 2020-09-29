Prop 24 Campaign Treasurer Launches FPPC Complaint Against Opposition For Hiding Payments To Consultant Marva Diaz

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today YES on Prop 24 Co-Author and Campaign Treasurer Rick Arney filed a complaint against "California Consumer and Privacy Advocates Against Prop 24" for violating campaign laws and failing to disclose payments for services provided by consultant Marva Diaz of Marva Diaz Strategies, who records show has been working for the opposition campaign since July. Campaign finance reports also show that the opposition campaign is running up debt owed to other consultants with $108,000 in unpaid invoices, even before ballots have been mailed to voters.

"It's clear that the opponents to consumer privacy have been running a smoke and mirrors campaign to deceive voters," said Yes on Prop 24 Campaign Treasurer Rick Arney. "They need to be held accountable for the deceptive campaign they've been running and for hiding the finances of their campaign. It's important that voters see what's behind the opposition curtain – a mismanaged campaign that is in debt and breaking the law."

Below please find an excerpt of the official complaint to the FPPC:

As is readily apparent from a review of the included links and attachments to the complaint, Marva Diaz, of Marva Diaz Strategies (https://marvadiazstrategies.com/about), has been providing services to California Consumer and Privacy Advocates Against Prop 24 ("No on 24"), starting as early as July 2020, and has been actively involved in No on 24's campaign efforts, including distributing numerous press releases and other communications on the committee's behalf. To date, Ms. Diaz has distributed a total of seven press releases, all of which are available on the No on 24 website (https://noon24ca.org/news-and-resources/), and all of which list her as the contact for the No on 24 campaign, and use her work email ("[email protected]" – please see attached screenshot from her corporate website confirming that this gmail account is the one she uses for her business).

These materials make clear that No on 24 has either failed to report payments or accrued expenses owed to Ms. Diaz or Marva Diaz Strategies. It is critical that voters have information not only about who is contributing to a campaign, but also how the campaign is spending its funds and to whom it owes money. I respectfully request that the FPPC investigate this matter to ensure that the voters have access to the information they deserve and to which they are entitled.

Read the full press release here.

www.caprivacy.org

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.

Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy

Related Links

www.caprivacy.org

