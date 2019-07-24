Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California's new Prop. 65 regulations mandate that warnings about chemicals must be placed on certain consumer products sold in the state. The new warning regulations have left many companies confused about why, when, and how to warn customers.

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse's Conference this year will focus on these changes to the new Prop. 65 Warning regulations. Regulators and legal experts will discuss how to help companies understand the new regulations and how to comply.

Regulators and legal experts will also discuss how to calculate exposure to toxic chemical levels in consumer products. Panels will focus on who has responsibilities, from manufactures to retailers and third party Internet companies.

Over two hundred businesses, trade associations, attorneys, and regulators are expected to attend the one-day gathering.

This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be chaired by Arthur (Artie) Lawyer, Principal at Exponent. Artie has 35 years of experience in environmental public policy and scientific initiatives, including advising clients about Prop. 65.

The Conference will be held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom at the Merchants Exchange Building in the San Francisco Financial District, followed by a cocktail reception.

Event Details

Who: Prop. 65 Clearinghouse What: Prop. 65 Conference Where: Julia Morgan Ballroom, Merchants Exchange Building,

465 California St., 15th Floor, San Francisco, CA When: Monday 9/23/19 8:00am – 6:00pm

General Public

Attendees can register at: https://www.prop65ch.com/conference/registration

For more information, including the full Agenda for the event day: https://www.prop65clearinghouse.com/conferences/11?view=prop65_program

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse is a web-based publishing company that was started in 2004 by its publisher, Lana Beckett, as a means to provide stakeholders with a source of independent, unbiased news.

