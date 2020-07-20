Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been an explosion of companies targeted with Prop. 65 notices and lawsuits because their food products may contain levels of the carcinogen acrylamide. Everything from ice cream cones to corn nuts has received notices.

This year's Prop. 65 Annual Conference will look at who is sending the notices, what state regulators can do about it, and possible ways to bring the acrylamide levels down in food.

The Conference presents issues most important to companies that are required to comply to this far reaching law. Due to COVID-19, this year's Conference will be virtual, so attendees can experience it from anywhere—they don't even have to leave their home or office!

Building on last year's successful event, this year's Conference will also include:

Experts and regulators discussing the impact of new amendments to the Warning Regulations;

What businesses need to know about trends in Prop. 65 litigation;

Discussion on how Prop. 65 allocates responsibility in the distribution chain and how that can affect your business; and

New Prop. 65 hurdles facing the marijuana industry.

Over two hundred businesses, trade associations, attorneys, and regulators are expected to attend the one-day gathering. This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be chaired by Robert Falk, Partner at Morrison & Foerster and longtime practitioner of Prop. 65.

Event Details



Who: Prop. 65 Clearinghouse

What: Prop. 65 Conference

Where: https://prop65conference.vfairs.com/

When: Monday 9/21/20 7:30am – 5:00pm

General Public

Attendees can register at: https://prop65conference.vfairs.com/en/registration

For more information, including the full Agenda for the event day: https://prop65conference.vfairs.com

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse is a web-based publishing company that was started in 2004 by its publisher, Lana Beckett, as a means to provide stakeholders with a source of independent, unbiased news.

