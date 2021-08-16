Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on last year's successful event, this year's Prop . 65 Conference will explore updates to the Prop. 65 online warning regulations and issues they pose for businesses, regulatory and legal updates concerning acrylamide in food products, how to ensure products comply with Prop. 65 throughout the supply chain, and the challenges small businesses face complying with Prop. 65.

Experts and regulators will discuss the implications of Prop. 65's proposed regulations regarding cannabis and THC in products, the legal and ethical responsibilities for regulators, and the divide between businesses and environmentalists over what Prop. 65 has accomplished.

Over two hundred businesses, trade associations, attorneys, and regulators are expected to attend the one-day gathering.

This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be chaired by Carol Monahan-Cummings, Chief Counsel, Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. She has been instrumental in shaping OEHHA's regulatory role of Prop. 65. During her 18-year tenure she has been involved in some of Prop. 65's most crucial issues:

Extensive changes to the Proposition 65 Safe Harbor warning regulations.

Groundbreaking approach to addressing BPA in cans and bottles.

Challenges to the listing of 4-MEI, styrene and DINP, and glyphosate.

Addressing acrylamide in coffee and other food products, and most recently warnings for the herbicide glyphosate.

Due to continued COVID-19 uncertainties, this year's Conference will be virtual, so attendees can login to the conference from anywhere.

Event Details Who: Prop. 65 Clearinghouse What: Prop. 65 Virtual Conference Where: https://prop65conference.vfairs.com/ When: Monday 9/27/21 7:30am – 5:00pm

General Public

Attendees can register at: https://www.prop65clearinghouse.com/conference/registration

For more information, including the full Agenda for the event day:

https://prop65conference.vfairs.com

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse is a web-based publishing company that was started in 2004 by its publisher, Lana Beckett, as a means to provide stakeholders with a source of independent, unbiased news.

