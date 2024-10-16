Prop Tech Startup Lamarr.AI Raises $1.1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Bring Disruptive Building Diagnostics Technology to Market

"The interest from real estate companies in what we've built has been incredibly rewarding after perfecting the technology for nearly a decade in our lab," said Tarek Rakha, CEO of Lamarr.AI and Associate Professor at Georgia Tech's School of Architecture. "We are leveraging advances in drones, thermal imaging, and AI to autonomously detect building defects at scale, and with unprecedented accuracy. This innovation is enabling property owners to address faults before they become expensive headaches or environmentally unsustainable threats."

The startup has already worked with numerous building owners and facilities managers to save more than $1M in engineering and construction costs by automatically identifying problems like deteriorated window seals and leaky roofs, in addition to helping effectively plan and scope large building envelope retrofits. The use of novel AI to automate the analysis of thermal images captured by drones enables the company to provide actionable insights from building envelope inspections significantly faster, cheaper, and more accurately than manual audits. Further, the team can quantify the impact of defects on energy loss through whole Building Energy Modeling (BEM), allowing for ROI modeling that drives capex decision-making.

"We're excited to lead Lamarr.AI's first pre-seed round," said Roger Poirier, Co-Founder of Hazelview Ventures. "We back startups that can directly drive value in Hazelview's core real estate business. Lamarr.AI's innovative inspection service has already had an impact on our operations and is an excellent example of the types of new approaches the industry needs to accelerate the journey to net zero in a financially sustainable way." Sebastian Barriga, Co-founder of milemark•capital –who connected with the Lamarr.AI team at MIT over two years ago– added: "Lamarr.AI has developed game-changing technology capable of unlocking efficiency gains at scale, which will effectively reshape how we design and operate building performance and energy use."

About Lamarr.AI

Lamarr.AI is pioneering automated solutions for building envelope diagnostics and retrofitting. Leveraging drones, thermal imaging, and AI-based analytics, we make detecting, diagnosing, and fixing envelope defects faster, cheaper, and more accurate than traditional methods. We work with building owners and facilities managers to reduce emissions, energy costs, and long-term maintenance expenses.

