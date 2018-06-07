ProPak Asia 2018 Returns with the Latest Innovations & Technologies for Processing and Packaging Industries

Over 1,600 exhibitors from 45 countries will showcase the latest processing and packaging technologies and innovations across nine zones from upstream to downstream, including ProcessingTechAsia, PackagingTechAsia, DrinkTech Asia, PharmaTech Asia, Lab&TestAsia, MaterialsAsia, Coding, Marking & Labelling Asia, Coldchain, Logistics & Warehousing Asia and Printech Asia. In addition, there will be 18 pavilions from the following 13 countries/regions: Australia, mainland China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, UK, and USA.

ProPak Asia 2018 will feature more than 5,000 advanced machinery solutions for all business sizes, from large enterprises to SMEs and startups. It will answer questions and provide solutions for manufacturers and businesses looking to improve their operations and move toward the goals associated with Thailand 4.0 -- a value and innovation-based economy that sees the benefit in industries adopting technology to boost production efficiency.

Leading global suppliers will offer a look at the potential of innovative automations and the difference they can make in the future of the processing and packaging industries at this year's event. IoT machines, robot co-workers, and manufacturing systems simulations are examples of innovative solutions showcased at this premier exhibition.

Additionally, seminars in various topics will be held to update this trend including "Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) Conference: Active & Intelligent Packaging Technologies for Smart Printing & Packaging for the Digital Age", "Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) Training Course: The Role of Packaging in Minimising Food Waste", and "Food Industry Asia (FIA) Conference: Sustainable Packaging: Tackling plastic waste in Southeast Asia".

"A visit to ProPak Asia will highlight latest in innovative technologies for the processing and packaging industries and showcase their immense capabilities and flexibility," said Mr. Justin Pau, General Manager of UBM Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "We are now in another age of industrial production and connectivity and ProPak Asia is the bridge to help businesses achieve their goals. We welcome everyone, who wants to take this step forward, to the event of Bigger Better Business."

In addition, ProPak Asia will feature leading industry conferences and events including: Food Innovation Asia Conference 2018, Food Innovation Contest 2018, Asia Drink Conference 2018, PharmaTech Seminar 2018, TISTR Conference 2018, The Department of Industrial Promotion Seminar 2018, The FoSTAT-Nestle Bowl Quiz, Food Focus Thailand Seminar 2018, ThaiStar - AsiaStar - WorldStar 2018 Awards Ceremony, SME focused workshops and packaging seminars, and many more.

ProPak Asia 2018 is a must for anyone involved in the processing and packaging industries interested in learning more about leading innovative automation and solutions. This event also provides a platform for expanding professional networks and obtaining the latest industry information from a wealth of exciting conferences. ProPak Asia 2018 will be held from 13-16 June, Halls 98 to 106 at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand. Opening hours are 10am to 6pm every day.

For more information on remaining participation opportunities and upcoming show developments visit www.propakasia.com.

Notes to Editor:

For more information, please contact:

Wantita Porntanawong (Bow)

Tel: +662-036-0500 ext. 728

Email: wantita.p@ubm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propak-asia-2018-returns-with-the-latest-innovations--technologies-for-processing-and-packaging-industries-300659634.html

SOURCE UBM BES

Related Links

http://www.propakasia.com

