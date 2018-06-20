ProPak China 2018 Presents Innovations and Opportunities in Processing & Packaging Industry

As the premier processing and packaging event for China, ProPak China 2018, the 24th International Processing & Packaging Exhibition, is dedicated to building an annual sourcing platform for food, beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and other industries who seek for cooperations and innovations. The exhibition will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from July 11 to 13, 2018.

Together with three collocated food events, including Fi Asia-China, Expo Food Manufacturing, and Starch Expo, ProPak China 2018 will feature more than 1,000 companies from 25 countries and regions on a record-breaking space of 80,000 square meters. National pavilions include Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea. North America includes Canada and USA. Taiwan region will also be introducing some of their new model designs to the China market this year．

Highlighted by breakthroughs in different fields in the processing and packaging industries, logistics technology, packaging materials and containers, ProPak China 2018 is expected to attract over 35,000 domestic and international professionals.

In addition, a series of forward-looking supporting programs, such as Active & Intelligent Packaging Summit, Packaging Sustainability and Innovation Summit, will be presented during the show. These forums attract renowned experts, enterprise representatives and outstanding supplier and technological service providers to share their knowledge on hot topics and trends in processing and packaging industry.

