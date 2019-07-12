ProPak China 2019 Achieves Significant Growth

Trade visitors to ProPak China were also up significantly by more than 30% to 19,311. A powerful synergy of concurrent events: Hi & Fi Asia-China 2019 and Starch Expo 2019, saw a large number of end-users from upstream and downstream industries also attracted to the processing and packaging supplier halls. The combined visitorship across the 3 events reached 33,713 professionals from 120 countries and regions, a spike 34% compared to 2018.

A who's who of global processing and packaging suppliers on display.

ProPak China 2019 drew from every major industry related to processing and packaging applications, including food, beverage, dairy, FMCG, cosmetics, health and personal care, pharmaceutical, household goods, electronics and industrial sectors. Advanced equipment and technologies that improve productivity, reduce cost and solve production challenges were presented by a number of global powerhouses including: Aetna Group, AccuBal, Acepack, AETNA, Anritsu, APS, AZO, Bihai, Bosch Rexroth, Bossar, CAMA, Cavanna, Ceia, Chuangzhaobao, Clevertech, Dachuan, Dingye, Festo, Fuji kikai, Furukawa, GEA, CHUBERT, Grepack, Guchuan, Gurki, Haikejia, Handtmann, Hoermann, Hongsen, Hualian, Huituo, Ilpra, Ishida, Jardine Matheson, Jiangsu Dajiang, Jinan, Kaiqisi, Kangdi, Kenwei, Kinglai, Koch, Komatsu, Kunshan Dahe, Langnuo, Maiwei, Mengibar, Mettler Toledo, Nanhua, Nissin, Nord, Oceanpower, Omori, Optima, Ouhua, PFM, Posimat, Precise, QCPack, Ramseier Koatings, Rieckermann, Ronchi, Ruijijinhong, Ruizhi, Sanyang Dongyang, Schubert, Serac, Shanghai Dahe, Shanghai Shikouku, Songben, Songchuanyuanyi, Squid Ink, Syntron, Tavil, Techik, Thermo Fisher, Tianlang, Tianyu Weiye, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Triowin, Urschel, Wenzhou Dajiang, Wolf, Verpackungsmaschinen, Wuhan Rentian, Xiaohui, Xiaojin, Xiaoteng, Xingpack, Yamato, Yilong, Yiqing, Yongchuang, Yongchuang, Tongda, Yuanan, Yuedong, Yusheng, Zhejiang Brother, Zhongheng and Zhongya.

End users from around the world in attendance.

ProPak China 2019 captured the attention of professional buyers from all over the world and from numerous end user sector communities including: food, beverage, dairy, FMCG, pharmaceuticals cosmetics and personal care as well as online businesses. The June event saw buyers gathering in Shanghai from the likes of: Amway, Bright Dairy, Coca Cola, COFCO, Colgate, Dali, DANONE, Gillette, HERSHEY'S, JD, Johnson & Johnson, Laurel, L'Oreal, Meadjohnson, Mengniu, Nestle, NIVEA, P&G, Pepsi, SHISEIDO, Sinopharm, SUNTORY, Tsingtao Brewery, Unilever, Wahaha, Want Want, Watsons, Yili, and many more.

Forums focused on key industry trends.

Industry forums and events on innovation and technology were a feature of the show. Industry experts from Bright Dairy, DuPont, JD, Nestle, New Hope, Rockwell, SAP, Siemens, Suntory, Tsingtao Brewery and Want Want shared experiences of technological challenges and provided insights into the application of advanced technologies. The forum focused on the digitalization of the food industry, active packaging of fresh products, cold-chain logistics and packaging, application of smart packaging, development of FMCG processing and packaging and other industry hot topics.

Celebrating ProPak China's 25th anniversary.

ProPak China has successfully been held for 25 continuous editions. During this period, the show has witnessed great changes to the industrial economy and has developed constantly reflecting the changing environment. This year, ProPak China make improvements in the internationalization of the exhibition with increased international participations at the exhibition. The collaboration with FoodPack China for the first time established a strategic alliance creating a powerful combination for the Chinese processing and packaging industry. This has made a significant impact in the development of the show and will continue going forward.

On 18th June 2019, ProPak China held a gala dinner for its 25th anniversary. Awards were presented to Founder Exhibitors, Premier Industry Partners and Strategic Partners to many leading enterprises and overseas industry associations that have supported the exhibition for multiple years. More than 400 Chinese, foreign exhibitors and association representatives gathered together to celebrate this historical moment.

Next stop: ProPak China 2020

ProPak China & FoodPack China 2020 will be held again at the NECC, Shanghai, June 22 - 24. The exhibition area is expected to expand to a total of 100,000m², with 4 halls: 4.1, 5.1, 6.1 and 7.1 open.

For more information, please visit www.propakchina.com and follow us @OES_ProPak on twitter

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. , Ltd.