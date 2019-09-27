ProPak China 2020 is Coming - Tapping the Processing and Packaging Market in Asia

The packaging industry in China is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The growing per capita income, changing social and demographics are some of the factors that greatly influencing the Chinese packaging industry. This change has stirred a need for new packaging material, methods and formats.

A grand event for processing and packaging industries in Asia

With the participation of leading exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, ProPak China is the best place to find out which machines, systems, technologies and applications are made possible by the latest developments. It provides solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, home appliance and 3C, e-commerce, courier and other industries.

Alongside with specialized trade fairs including FoodPack China, Health Ingredients China, Food Ingredients Asia-China, Healthplex and Natural & Nutraceutical Products China, Starch Expo, and iCorrugated, ProPak China 2020 will build an ideal platform for industry professionals to connect with their target markets, showcase their brands to decision makers and network with the industry buyers that matter most. The joint exhibition is estimated to attract more than 2,200 leading exhibitors and 120,000 trade buyers from across the globe and cover a record-breaking floor space of 220,000 sqm.

A world of pioneers from across the globe

In the last edition of ProPak China, it gathered key players like CAMA, FUJI, HANDTMANN, ISHIDA, KOCH, WOLF, YAMATO, YOUNGSUN, ZHONGYA and other leading companies. Their presence contributed substantially to this grand event for the processing and packaging industry in China and the neighboring countries and regions.

"At the show you see a lot of weighing, bagging, container filling, and boxing all over the place. And more and more you can see the robotics," said Mr. James Taraborelli, Asian Regional Director of Paxiom Group. "ProPak China is a platform and window for us to know about new clients and maintain contacts with our old clients," commented by Massimo Pietra, Sales Director of CAMA Group. "The market of China is very large and successful. We hope to continue to enjoy success in bringing solutions of the PMMI member companies to the market in China," said Tom Egan, Vice President of Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI).

About Organizer

ProPak China is organised by Sinoexpo Informa Markets (Former UBM Sinoexpo), a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and Informa PLC. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Its portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands. With our expertise in operating events and exhibitions and global network in a diverse range of industries, we will help you unlock new opportunities.

Speak to us today and get your business part of the big picture.

For more information, please visit www.propakchina.com

Contact us:

Space Booking

Mr. Marek Szandrowski

Informa Markets



Email: Tel: +44 (0) 20 7560 4321Email: marek.szandrowski@informa.com



Press Contacts

Mr. Spric Tian

Sinoexpo Informa Markets



Email: Tel: +86-21-3339 2260Email: spric.tian@imsinoexpo.com

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo

Related Links

http://www.propakchina.com

