Propanc Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance for Additional Claims from Foundation Patent in the U.S.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) ("Propanc"), a biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) confirming composition of matter claims involving trypsinogen and chymotryosinogen have been allowed. The additional composition claims are a continuation from the original foundation patent in the U.S. and as a result, both method of treatment and composition claims will protect the Company's lead product candidate, PRP, a pharmaceutical composition for treating cancer.

A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO to indicate that it believes an invention qualifies for a patent. The reasons for allowance stipulated by the USPTO examiner stated that the scientific declarations presented establishes that compositions comprising trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen exhibit a synergistic ability to inhibit the growth of various cancer cell lines, and that this effect would be unexpected to one of ordinary skill in the art, thus concluding the claims were patentable.

"We are delighted to receive allowance of additional claims from the USPTO, and composition of matter claims represent the strongest protection possible for PRP in our most important jurisdiction," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer, "Presently, we have 65 patents either in force, or pending, in major global regions around the world, and our rapidly growing IP portfolio is becoming very significant as we advance PRP towards human trials."

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on anti-cancer product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

