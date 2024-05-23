Propane Council Educates on Backup Power Solutions as Texans Recover from Severe Storms

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of last week's devastating storms, which left hundreds of thousands of Houston-area residents without power, the Propane Council of Texas encourages residents across Texas to consider propane as a reliable backup power source. With increasing temperatures returning, access to air conditioning, refrigeration, and other critical appliances becomes even more crucial.

"Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by the recent storms," states Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director for the Propane Council of Texas. "We understand the significant challenges residents face when the power goes out, especially during hot summer months. Propane offers a dependable and versatile solution for backup power generation."

Major news outlets have reported on the widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of residents in Houston, some lasting for days. With temperatures increasing, the lack of air conditioning poses serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children.

Propane-powered standby backup generators offer an effective way to maintain essential appliances during outages. These permanently installed generators can be easily connected to a home's electrical system by licensed professionals, providing power for refrigerators, air conditioners, lights, and other critical appliances.

The Propane Council of Texas encourages Texas, residents to explore propane backup power options by contacting a licensed propane provider or licensed generator installer. These professionals can advise on the right size generator for a home's needs, ensure proper installation and location, and provide ongoing maintenance. For safe and reliable operation, always use a licensed professional for standby generator installation.

"By proactively planning for power outages, Texans can protect their homes and families in the aftermath of storms," concludes Van Hoy. "The Propane Council of Texas is committed to educating residents about the benefits of propane backup power as a reliable and readily available solution."

