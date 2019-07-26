Propane Vehicles Reducing Emissions in National Parks During National Park and Recreation Month

The park's Island Explorer bus system is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer with the integration of 21 new propane-powered buses into the fleet. The Island Explorer is a fare-free transportation system linking hotels, campgrounds, and inns with destinations in Acadia National Park and area villages. Since 1999, the bus system has carried more than 7.7 million passengers, reduced private automobile traffic by more than 2.9 million vehicles, and prevented the emission of an estimated 41 tons of smog-causing pollutants and 27,000 tons of greenhouse gases.

"Acadia National Park continues to lead the way with its commitment to clean air and a better and healthier environment using propane fueled buses. These propane buses enhance the park experience for everyone because they are cleaner, quieter, and efficient," said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council. "Propane is an important part of the emerging clean energy economy and it is an important part of America's clean energy mix. I want to commend Acadia National Park for its innovative leadership and good stewardship of its economic and environmental resources by increasing propane buses in the park."

Acadia National Park joins other national parks like Zion National Park and Denali National Park & Preserve, which are now offering a cleaner, healthier, quieter and more environmentally-friendly way to see and experience our national parks thanks to the propane autogas-fueled fleet.

Watch a video detailing the Acadia National Park's propane bus operation.

Learn more about the Acadia National Park bus system's propane use and visit Propane.com to find out other ways propane benefits millions of American residents and businesses.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

