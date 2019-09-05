Propark Mobility Taps ParkHub for High-Profile Launch

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, September 6th, the highly-anticipated Chase Center opens its doors to the public. As fans flood toward the $1.4-billion, 18,000-seat arena for the first time, Propark Mobility ("Propark") will assume its position at the front line of the venue's parking operations. The parking management company will leverage ParkHub technology from grand opening into the inaugural season to ensure an exceptional fan experience starts in the parking lot.

"Propark Mobility is always on the leading edge when it comes to technology in our industry," explained Luis Garcia, Propark's Senior Vice President. "We're excited to begin operations at Chase Center, and we are looking forward to utilizing the convenience of ParkHub's mobile payment solutions to help enrich the guest experience at this world-class entertainment complex."

ParkHub's subscription-based solutions help parking professionals increase customer satisfaction and drive revenue with streamlined processes and real-time data insights. At Chase Center, Propark's parking attendants will be equipped with ParkHub's mobile point-of-sale. The device scans and validates parking passes purchased via Ticketmaster and securely process payments for fans purchasing parking on site. All transactions are sent to ParkHub's business intelligence system, which enables Propark management to monitor parking revenue and inventory data in real time.

Additionally, ParkHub offers Propark a track record of performing under pressure and handling high-profile events; including the openings of US Bank Stadium and Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the launch of 38 Live Nation venues in just 45 days in 2018, and the last four consecutive Big Games.

ParkHub serves numerous professional sports teams, entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the United States and the technology integrates with major prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Clients across the board see faster ingress, reduced operational costs, increased parking and concession revenue, and improved customer satisfaction as a result of introducing ParkHub technology.

"We are excited to partner with Propark to serve this state-of-the-art arena," said George Baker Sr., ParkHub founder and CEO. "Propark's aim to enhance their service with the use of technology is admirable, and we are eager to help them maximize their success."

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is one of the country's largest privately-owned parking and transportation companies, providing full-service parking solutions and mobility services for all business types, in over 75 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com .

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

