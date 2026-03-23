LANSING, Mich., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropEd Capital today announces a major platform update, introducing 'TrueRisk' accounts alongside a series of new features designed to improve transparency, automation, and trader control across its proprietary trading environment. The update also includes a limited-time 35% sitewide discount across all plans.

PropEd Capital Introduces 'TrueRisk' Accounts with 100% Drawdown and Major Platform Upgrades

The update reflects PropEd Capital's ongoing focus on simplifying the trading experience while addressing common challenges faced by traders, including restrictive risk models, unclear payout structures, and limited visibility into account performance.

Introducing 'TrueRisk': A New Approach to Risk

As part of this update, PropEd Capital introduces 'TrueRisk,' a new account model that offers up to 100% drawdown on smaller account sizes with significantly increased buying power.

Unlike traditional prop firm structures that rely on large nominal balances with tight drawdown limits, TrueRisk accounts are designed to provide traders with greater flexibility in managing risk. For example, a $2,500 account can provide purchasing power comparable to a $50,000 account, while allowing the account to fluctuate fully without restrictive drawdown thresholds, provided it does not reach zero.

TrueRisk accounts are available as instant funded accounts, removing the need for evaluation phases.

Real-Time Dashboard and Performance Visibility

The updated platform includes a real-time dashboard that allows traders to monitor key account metrics, including open P&L, balance, drawdown, and consistency score, without delay.

This provides traders with immediate insight into their performance and eliminates reliance on static or delayed account updates.

Clear Rules and Step-by-Step Guidance

All trading rules are now presented through an in-app user guide that outlines requirements in a structured, step-by-step format. Drawdown models, consistency rules, and profit targets are defined clearly, with no hidden conditions or discretionary adjustments.

The goal is to provide a consistent framework where traders understand all requirements before and during their trading activity.

Expanded Analytics and Payout Transparency

The platform update introduces a full analytics suite that breaks down performance across multiple dimensions, including trading sessions, holding time, asset selection, and win rate.

A dedicated payout dashboard has also been added, allowing traders to review how payouts are calculated, including profit splits, buffer requirements, and consistency checks.

Automated Evaluation and Account Management

PropEd Capital has implemented an automated evaluation system, where accounts are converted to funded status immediately after meeting predefined targets. This removes manual review processes and reduces waiting time.

In addition, traders can now queue multiple past evaluation accounts. If a funded account is breached, a queued account can be activated without disruption.

All programs continue to operate under a one-time fee structure, with no monthly or activation fees.

Additional Platform Features

The update also includes:

On-demand paper trading accounts for testing different plans before committing

Integrated trading competitions with real cash prizes and leaderboard tracking

A dedicated affiliate dashboard to track referrals, conversions, and earnings

Continued support for flexible trading conditions, including the ability to swing trade during the week

Trading is powered by Onyx-Trader, supported by a Rithmic data feed, providing professional-grade charting, execution, and trading infrastructure.

Launch Promotion

To accompany the platform update, PropEd Capital is offering a 35% discount across all plans through the end of April.

About PropEd Capital

PropEd Capital is a proprietary trading firm focused on providing transparent, flexible, and technology-driven trading environments for independent traders. The firm offers evaluation programs and instant funded accounts designed to support traders in building consistent performance in the futures markets.

The company is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, and operates on enterprise-grade infrastructure powered by FPFX Tech.

Further information is available at:

https://propedcapital.com/

Contact

Founder

Ethan Warmuskerken

PropEd Capital LLC

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939724/PropEd_Capital_TrueRisk_Accounts.jpg

SOURCE PropEd Capital