Propel™ by Asurity® Partners with NotaryCam® to Enhance Mortgage eClosing Services Nationwide

Asurity

17 Aug, 2023, 10:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), a leader in the design and development of consumer lending compliance software, is pleased to announce the integration of its cutting-edge mortgage document generation platform - Propel™ - with NotaryCam®, an industry leader in remote online notarization (RON) services and eClosing technology. As a result of this integration, Propel clients will now gain access to NotaryCam's RON and eClosing services, thereby reducing turn-times as well as the costs associated with loan modifications, while diminishing or even eliminating the need for overnight shipping of documents.

Widely known for its eClose360® platform, NotaryCam is recognized for its comprehensive support of online mortgage closings in all jurisdictions and across all closing scenarios, including RON, IPEN, or Hybrids. With a flexible workflow for document recording and top-notch identity verification and security measures, NotaryCam's offerings ensure a seamless and secure closing process for borrowers and lenders alike. Additionally, the platform facilitates a modern, efficient closing process that can readily be implemented for a variety of loan products, including Home Equity Line of Credits (HELOCs).

"We are delighted to partner with Asurity in offering our state-of-the-art RON and eClosing platforms to the mortgage lenders nationwide that the Asurity team supports on a day-to-day basis. By leveraging our technology, Asurity's clients can now experience a more efficient and secure closing process," said Brian Webster, NotaryCam's President.

At the forefront of driving innovation in consumer lending, Asurity's Propel solution provides mortgage lenders with a dynamic, intuitive digital mortgage document generation platform featuring low- to no-code document creation, as well as an easily configurable forms library compliant with federal, state and local regulations as well as investor requirements.

"We are excited about Propel's integration with NotaryCam. This integration brings significant value to our suite of SaaS solutions and provides an additional competitive advantage in today's loan origination market," said Julia Sweeney, Executive Vice President of Asurity Mortgage Group Software Products at Asurity. "It will deliver to our clients a seamless, secure, and efficient mortgage closing process, enhancing their overall experience and facilitating growth in a highly competitive market."

For more information on Propel visit www.asurity.com/propel. To demo Propel's NotaryCam integration, contact Franci Webster at [email protected].

About Asurity  
Asurity is a leader in compliance technology, driving digital transformation within the mortgage loan lifecycle. The company's suite of products and service offerings go beyond creating mortgage documents by supporting the process from origination to close, ensuring compliance and reducing risk every step of the way. The award-winning Asurity platform is recognized for ease of use and integration, which results in faster closings, lowered costs and more serviceable and sellable loans. For more information, visit www.asurity.com.

About NotaryCam
NotaryCam is the pioneering leader in remote online notarization (RON) and mortgage eClosing solutions. The company's eClose360® platform provides secure, efficient, and convenient RON services, supporting online mortgage closings in every jurisdiction and across all closing scenarios, including RON, IPEN, or Hybrids. With unparalleled identity verification and security measures, NotaryCam ensures a seamless and secure closing experience. For more information, visit www.notarycam.com.

Media Contacts:

Asurity
Era Williams
Director of Marketing
(214) 257-1763
[email protected]

NotaryCam
Lindsey Neal
Depth for NotaryCam
(404) 549-9282
[email protected]

SOURCE Asurity

