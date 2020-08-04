Propel Career Academy Opens in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group today announced the opening of Propel Career Academy. Propel Career Academy is a program that offers skilled trades training, continuing education, testing, and assessment services. The program offers both classroom and hands-on jobsite experience to provide students the opportunity to be a more competitive candidate.

"Propel Career Academy's educational programs are designed to fill a hole in the current skill trade education market and provide the opportunity for students to excel in a field where there is growing demand. Our courses provide an opportunity for people just starting their careers and those who are looking for a career change." ~ Cory Bruner, Director, Propel Career Academy

Propel Career Academy features:

Skilled Trades Education – Electrical, technology, and welding courses available to students of all levels of experience.

Continuing Education Courses – Advanced Skill Training, Safety & Licensing, Office Skill Training, College Credit Opportunities.

Testing & Assessment Center – trade assessments in a secure, certified, and first-class environment.

Propel Career Academy courses and programs are accredited by the following organizations:

National Center for Construction Education

Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship

Texas Department of Licensing for Electrical Apprenticeship

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

National Coalition of Certification Centers

BICSI

Propel Career Academy's classes start September 8, 2020, at its facility in San Antonio, Texas. Enrollment begins four weeks prior to the first classes for each program term. For more information on Propel Career Academy, or to enroll, call 1-888-338-7712 or visit www.propelcareeracademy.com.

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 37 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services.

