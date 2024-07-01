PROPEL Center Celebrates 37 Faculty Fellows Following Year-Long Skills-Enhancing Training Program Designed for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Professors
Jul 01, 2024, 15:01 ET
ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cohort of nearly 40 Historically Black College and University (HBCU) leaders recently culminated a year-long professional development training designed to enhance teaching skills to ensure the most impactful learning classroom experience. Launched by PROPEL Center, an innovation technology hub for HBCUs, the HBCU Faculty Fellows Academy (HFFA) serves as a cornerstone programmatic initiative that provides selected faculty members an opportunity to facilitate learning, lead and leverage Apple technology to promote student success, and expand their professional network.
"At PROPEL Center, we remain committed to igniting opportunities in the classroom for both students and faculty through accelerated, experiential and virtual learning opportunities that infuse leading technology and industry-aligned professional training," said PROPEL Center President Dr. Lisa Herring. "Our professors play an integral role in shaping the career trajectories of more than 300,000 students currently enrolled at HBCUs. It's imperative that we work collaboratively with these distinguished institutions to ensure their faculty and students remain equipped to lead in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace," said Herring.
Highlighting the twelve-month experience was a two-day faculty showcase hosted in partnership with PROPEL Center's founding sponsor Apple. At the end of May, in Austin, Texas, the HFFA spotlighted the cohort's achievements and demonstrated how faculty members plan to integrate learning science principles, Apple technology, and the PROPEL Center leadership model to enhance learning outcomes at their respective institutions.
HFFA has achieved notable success. Following their participation in the program, 100% of the fellows reported an increase in their professional network, expanding their community across the HBCU ecosystem. Additionally, 100% of faculty fellows are preparing to integrate Apple technology into their classrooms, which will result in thousands of students benefiting from the enhanced teaching skills of the cohort.
The academy's curriculum is designed by industry experts, HBCU faculty, and notable workforce collaborators, ensuring relevance and an innovative and personalized professional development experience. "The program's curriculum design and delivery incorporate learning science principles that account for the unique learning needs of neurodiverse and culturally diverse learners," said PROPEL Center Chief Learning and Innovation Officer Dr. Camesha Whittaker. "The curated learning experience emphasizes active, hands-on activities and challenge-based learning opportunities with a special focus placed on educators understanding ways to better support students along a unique learning journey," said Whittaker.
2023-2024 HHFA Participants
Yaw Adoo, Morris Brown College
Mohit Anand, Miles College
Brody Bluemel, Delaware State University
Tamara Brown Payne, Fort Valley State University
Claudius Claiborne, Texas Southern University
Monique Earl-Lewis, Morehouse College
Megan Fields, Fort Valley State University
MaKisha Funderburke, Clark Atlanta University
Patrice W. Glenn Jones, Alabama State University
William Hanff, University District of Columbia
Andrew Hutchens, Benedict College
Keesha James, Lawson State University
Maurice Johnson, Florida A&M University
Kenya Jones, Clark Atlanta University
Sosanya Jones, Howard University
Ishwari Kunwar, Fort Valley State University
Nancy Linden, Savannah State University
Johnny Lowery, Claflin University
Marisela Martinez-Cola, Morehouse College
Ariana Mbemi, Jackson State University
Ouida McAfee, Coahoma Community College
Muhsinah Morris, Morehouse College
Christina Muhammad, Morehouse School of Medicine
Steven Onukwull, Bishop State Community College
Charmayne Patterson, Clark Atlanta University
Sylvester Polk, Bethune-Cookman College
Kimetta Reynolds Hairston, Bowie State University
Detrice Roberts, Jackson State University
Tytianna Rungstaff, Simmons College
Ruth Smith, Bethune-Cookman College
Steven Starks, Clark Atlanta University
Toni Stevens, Spelman College
Adria Welcher, Morehouse College
Avery Williams, Morehouse College
As PROPEL Center celebrates the accomplishments of its faculty fellows representing 25 HBCUs, it sets the stage for a new cohort poised to further elevate the educational landscape within HBCUs. "With a focus on honing leadership and tech-enhanced ways to facilitate learning, the HFFA stands as a beacon of teaching innovation in the HBCU ecosystem," said Herring.
2024-2025 HHFA Participants
Jarralynne Agee, Miles College
Monique Anderson, Lane College
Herbert A. Brisbon, Dillard University
Angela L. Charlton, Coppin State University
Satyanarayan Dev, Florida A&M University
Biswadeep Dhar, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Takisha Durm, Alabama A&M University
Agbor A. Ebot, Livingstone College
Valeree Ellis-Barnes, Rust College
Dwedor W. Ford, Prairie View A&M University
Kristi Garrett, Morris Brown College
Rosalyn D. Harrington, Winston-Salem State University
Jerry L. Haywood, Jr., Fort Valley State University
Farzana Hussain, Huston-Tillotson University
Renita J. Irving, Clinton College
Stacy J. Jones, Jackson State University
Rhonda L. Lucas, Bishop State Community College
Nathalie Mizelle, University of the District of Columbia
Anisha Moorhead, Harris-Stowe State University
Krystal Peters, Cheyney University
Jeremy Allen Pittman, Coahoma Community College
Amanda Plain, Miles College
Yasmeen Rawajfih, Tuskegee University
Erica R. Russell, Norfolk State University
Karen E. Stewart, Tennessee State University
Morris Thomas, Howard University
Geneene N. Thompson, North Carolina A&T State University
John Wagner Givens, Spelman College
Reshid Xavier Walker, Delaware State University
For more information on future HFFA opportunities, visit propelcenter.org.
