Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan Launch Community Fitness Hubs to Bring Exercisers Together

In its second year, Propel Your City Project is expanding to Jordan's hometown, offering free classes, and giving away $100,000 toward fitness memberships to further Propel's mission to make fitness more accessible

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Propel Fitness Water enters a decade of growth and momentum, the brand is continuing to bring communities together through movement in partnership with Michael B. Jordan. Today they're announcing the expansion of the Propel Your City Project, their joint initiative to drive access to fitness in local communities. For the project's second year, Propel is launching multi-city fitness hubs – physical spaces where local fitness and wellness leaders will host free classes for the community – starting in Jordan's hometown of Newark, NJ.

Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan announce the expansion of the “Propel Your City Project,” their joint initiative to drive access to fitness in local communities. For the project’s second year, Propel is launching multi-city hubs where local fitness and wellness leaders will host free classes for the community – starting in Jordan’s hometown of Newark, NJ.

"My fitness journey started on the basketball courts in Newark and the progress I've made since then comes from a combination of learning from the best and moving alongside my team," said Michael B. Jordan. "With the Propel Your City Project, we're trying to help more people find that winning mix in their community to drive them forward."

In a recent survey, Propel found that 77% of exercisers say the group setting of workout classes motivates them to exercise and that they saw better results when they worked out with others (74%). However, most exercisers (65%) typically work out alone and cite factors such as cost and access as barriers to hitting their fitness goals. That's why Propel is launching free pop-up fitness hubs in Newark, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles this summer. For nearly a month in each city, exercisers will be able to choose from a rotating schedule of classes and formats from local fitness organizations, selected for their commitment to inclusivity in fitness. Every fitness hub will be stocked with free Propel products – including flavored electrolyte water, powders, and tablets – all backed by Gatorade science to hydrate attendees as they move.

Beyond the hubs, Propel is encouraging exercisers across the country to move together by giving away $100,000 in support of their fitness journeys—doubling last year's impact. Exercisers can tag a friend who motivates them to keep moving on @PropelWater for the chance to each win* $500 toward fitness memberships of their choice.

In year one, the Propel Your City Project provided access to fitness for exercisers across the country, offering over 160 free classes from fitness and wellness organizations that fostered inclusivity in their communities. This year's Propel Your City Project will include seven returning partners, along with nine new organizations. The hubs will also offer the opportunity for organizations to host programming that might otherwise be difficult for those without a designated space.

More details on each fitness hub can be found below and on www.propelwater.com/community, including the free class schedule, dates, and addresses.

"We saw positive impact for the organizations and local communities that were a part of Propel Your City Project last year, especially when we supported WalkGood LA in establishing an accessible, central fitness space called The WalkGood Yard," said Emily Boido, Senior Director Marketing, Enhanced Water Brands, Gatorade. "Research continues to show that exercisers thrive when they feel motivated by a like-minded community, and our fitness hubs are designed to create more access to that."

Credentialed by Gatorade, Propel Fitness Water is the original flavored water formulated for fitness, with electrolytes to help replace what is lost in sweat. The brand's product portfolio offers flavored, functional, zero-sugar offerings that include ready-to-drink bottles, powder varieties, and newly available tablets, which offer another convenient option for exercisers to add to their water bottles, in a more sustainably minded format.

For more information on the Propel Your City Project, visit www.propelwater.com/community.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes starts 6/5/24 and ends 8/25/24. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry per Instagram Account and one prize per person. For complete details including how to enter, prizes, and odds see the Official Rules at https://www.propelwater.com/community/sweepstakes.

About Propel Fitness Water

Propel Fitness Water is on a mission to empower exercisers in body and mind. Created by the makers of Gatorade, Propel is a zero calorie, zero sugar fitness water with Gatorade electrolytes to help replace what is lost in sweat. At Propel, we believe that fitness is not a destination, but a way of life. It's the path to unlocking exercisers' strength, well-being and empowerment – and it's also fun! For more information, please visit PropelWater.com or follow @propelwater .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America