Propel Holdings and Column Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Credit Across the U.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced a new partnership with Column N.A. ("Column"), a nationally chartered bank designed to help companies build and fund new financial products.

Operating under Propel's CreditFresh brand and ForwardFlow line of business, the partnership will bring unsecured personal loans to a new customer segment of the underserved market and additional geographies not currently served by Propel.

The new product – Freshline, provided by Column - is expected to launch in Q1, 2026. Propel will provide servicing and forward flowing the loan economics to third-party partners.

"After significant planning and development, we're proud to announce our partnership with Column to further expand Propel's presence in the US credit market into a new, large underserved consumer segment," said Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel Holdings. "Column's national footprint and modern banking platform make them a key strategic partner to dramatically accelerate our US growth. Together, we will create best-in-class products for a large segment of underserved market that Propel does not serve today."

Column provides advanced financial infrastructure to the world's most sophisticated tech companies. Since its founding in 2019, Column has served as the regulated banking backbone for fintechs serving millions of customers with scalable payments, accounts, and credit products.

"Our team has long respected Propel's vision, discipline, and profitable growth," said Brian Fishbein, Chief Investment Officer at Column. "Their platform is an obvious choice to build on Column's scalable banking infrastructure, and they'll be a strong strategic partner in delivering best-in-class credit products to more underserved U.S. customers."

Propel has over fourteen years in enabling credit to underserved consumers in the US, Canada and the UK and has enabled over $2 billion in credit. The partnership with Column will allow Propel to deepen its presence in the U.S. underserved market, a market that the Company has specialized in serving since its founding.

About Propel Holdings

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — and its Lending-as-a-Service product line facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over one million loans and lines of credit and over two billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.

Learn more at www.propelholdings.com .

About Column

Column N.A., Member FDIC, is a nationally chartered bank that provides regulated financial infrastructure for companies innovating in financial services. Founded in 2019 by Plaid co-founder William Hockey, Column serves as the banking backbone for modern financial products and powers the world's most sophisticated fintechs, including Brex, Bilt, Wise, Mercury, and more. With a custom-built banking core, ledger, data model, and a direct connection to the Federal Reserve, Column eliminates the inefficiencies of legacy banks and middleware — creating a faster and more reliable banking platform. Beyond payments and accounts, Column enables national lending and credit products: powering API-based loan-origination partnerships and deploying its balance sheet to fund lenders through debt financing and loan purchases.

Learn more at column.com.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.