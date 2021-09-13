Propel Insurance Expands Coverage with New Manufactured Housing Program, 'MHC Pro'

Launched in July 2021, MHC Pro is the first program of its kind providing coverage across the United States to the more than 37,500 manufactured housing communities and will expand Propel's existing Mobile Home/RV program. Led by Pat Flynn, Program Manager, and Janet Duncan, Program Underwriter at Propel, MHC Pro will further establish Propel's presence beyond the West Coast, specifically California, expanding coverage nationwide.

Janet Duncan commented, "While the manufactured housing community industry has been around for a long time and the business model has not changed, the type of owner has. We have already worked with the manufactured housing community for over a decade and currently insure more than 3,000 communities, making us distinctively aware of the community's current needs. Our unique, comprehensive risk management program will provide tailored solutions to address the needs of owners and managers with one of the nation's leading carriers."

"Knowing Propel's proven track record of success in the industry, we are excited to join with them on this new journey establishing MHC Pro," said Greg Massey, Head of Programs for Zurich North America. "With more than 100 years of underwriting experience and great financial strength globally, Zurich brings the background and reputation needed to help serve the large quantity of manufactured housing communities across the country."

Programs available under MHC Pro will include property, general liability, auto liability, crime, loss of business income/loss of rents due to a loss of non-owned homes, and debris removal for abandoned homes.

About Propel Insurance

Propel Insurance is one of the nation's largest privately-owned insurance agencies and provides a broad array of property, casualty, risk management, workers' comp, employee benefits, personal insurance and other products across North America. Propel is dedicated to helping businesses and individuals manage their insurance needs and find their momentum. For more information, visit www.propelinsurance.com

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North American – from the Hoover Dam to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at https://www.zurichna.com .

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $5.0 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 40 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com .

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Propel Insurance