Propel Insurance Welcomes Chris Hayes as National Accounts Sales Executive

TACOMA, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Insurance ("Propel" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest privately-owned insurance agencies, today announced that Chris Hayes has joined the Company as a National Accounts Sales Executive and equity member of the team. A Senior Insurance Executive, Chris joins Propel with nearly 30 years of unparalleled expertise working with large organizations in the Senior Living, Hospitality and Construction industries and will help lead the team's continued expansion in Georgia and across the Southeast.

"When spending any time with Chris, it's apparent that he values deep relationships with his clients and continues to have real excitement for our industry. Chris checks all the right boxes for Propel," said Kurt Carlson, CEO and President

When asked about his new role, Chris shared, "I am thrilled to be joining Propel, a nationally recognized leader in the insurance industry. Propel provides a unique opportunity to align with a premier team of risk management professionals with shared values that can provide innovative and industry specific solutions for our clients."

Chris is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BBA in Finance and Risk Management/Insurance.

Keep in contact with Chris:

Chris' LinkedIn

(404) 905-2252

[email protected]

Propel Insurance – Atlanta, GA

About Propel Insurance

For almost 100 years, Propel Insurance (www.propelinsurance.com) has earned a reputation for helping companies reach their potential, providing innovative insurance solutions, risk consulting, workers' comp cost containment, and employee benefits to thousands of businesses and individuals. Propel Insurance is one of the nation's largest private insurance agencies.

Media Contact:

Katie VanBuskirk

(253) 759-2200

[email protected]

SOURCE Propel Insurance

Related Links

https://www.propelinsurance.com

