Propel People Announces 2025 Trailblazer Award Winners Honoring Innovation in Construction Hiring

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel People , an AI-powered recruiting platform purpose-built for the construction and skilled trades industry, today announced the winners of its inaugural Trailblazer Awards, recognizing five forward-thinking contractors that are setting new standards for hiring, workforce engagement, and operational excellence across the trades.

The 2025 Trailblazer Awards honor companies demonstrating leadership in modernizing recruiting practices, embracing transparency and trust with skilled workers, and investing in scalable workforce solutions to address the industry's ongoing labor challenges.

The 2025 Trailblazer Award recipients are:

Design Electric

Lee Mechanical

Rexcon

Action Labor

Independence Excavating

"These companies represent the future of construction hiring," said Dexter Bachelder, CEO of Propel People. "Each Trailblazer is proving that with the right mindset and tools, contractors can compete more effectively for talent, reduce time-to-hire, and create better experiences for the skilled workers who power this industry."

Award recipients were selected based on a range of criteria, including a willingness to adopt innovative recruiting approaches; a demonstrated commitment to meeting skilled-trade workers where they are; operational excellence in hiring and workforce planning; and measurable impact on hiring speed, quality, and worker trust.

As labor shortages continue to challenge contractors nationwide, Propel People created the Trailblazer Awards to spotlight organizations leading by example and to help share best practices across the construction ecosystem.

"Trailblazers don't wait for the market to change, they lead the change," Bachelder added. "We're proud to recognize these companies and learn alongside them as we continue building the next generation of recruiting technology for the trades."

The Propel People Trailblazer Awards will be presented annually to celebrate companies pushing the construction industry forward through innovation, leadership, and measurable workforce impact.

