Propel People Launches Trailblazer Awards to Recognize the Most Innovative HR Teams in Construction

Celebrating top HR leaders driving workforce innovation and supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel People , an AI-powered recruiting platform purpose-built for the construction industry, today announced the launch of its inaugural Trailblazer Awards. The program will spotlight the Top 5 Most Innovative Contractor HR Teams in the United States, recognizing the individuals and teams modernizing hiring, training, and retention practices in one of the nation's most critical industries.

Propel People created the Trailblazer Awards to honor HR professionals who are setting new standards for how construction companies attract, support, and retain skilled workers. From implementing AI-driven hiring solutions to fostering inclusive, growth-oriented company cultures, these teams represent the future of workforce management in the trades.

"As the construction industry faces mounting challenges to source and retain skilled talent, the role of HR has never been more important," said Dexter Bachelder, CEO at Propel People. "The Trailblazer Awards were designed to shine a light on the innovators leading the way — those who are going above and beyond to support their workers and ensure the long-term health of their organizations."

The five selected winners will each receive a sponsored team lunch and Propel People will make a donation in their honor to apprenticeship programs fostering the next generation of trades professionals. Submissions for the 2025 Trailblazer Awards are open until October 31st, with the final list to be announced in early November. For more information on how to submit please visit https://propelpeople.ai/top-5-innovative-contractor-hr-teams .

ABOUT PROPEL PEOPLE:

Propel People is an innovative recruiting platform designed exclusively for the construction industry. By automating and optimizing the most tedious aspects of hiring, Propel People empowers HR teams to focus on what matters most—building strong teams and driving results. Equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered features, the platform streamlines resume screening, simplifies candidate communication, and overcomes challenges like unqualified applications, high demand for skilled workers, language barriers and more. Learn more at https://propelpeople.ai/.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE Propel People