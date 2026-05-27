Propel Senior Care Expands Team with Kevin Veitia and Jason Veitia

Additions strengthen support for nonprofit and mission–driven senior care organizations nationwide

TACOMA, Wash., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group, today announced that Kevin Veitia and Jason Veitia have joined Propel Senior Care, further strengthening the firm's ability to serve senior care organizations across the country.

Jason Veitia (left) and Kevin Veitia (right) have joined Propel Insurance, an Alera Group Company

Kevin joins Propel as Insurance Executive, Propel Senior Care, bringing significant experience working alongside senior care providers and capital partners. He brings a strong understanding of the clinical, operational, and risk complexities unique to the sector, with a focus on helping organizations align coverage strategies to long–term sustainability, particularly within nonprofit and purpose–driven environments.

Jason joins as Client Executive, Propel Senior Care, where he will focus on delivering high–touch, relationship–driven service to senior care clients. His addition enhances Propel's ability to provide consistent, thoughtful execution for organizations navigating an increasingly complex risk and regulatory landscape.

"Our nonprofit and mission-driven senior care clients do deeply important work, and they thrive when they have partners who truly understand that responsibility," said Richard Todd, who leads nonprofit strategy for Propel Senior Care. "Kevin and Jason bring deep experience in this space, strengthening how Propel serves nonprofit senior care organizations."

"Experience and trust matter in senior care," said Michael Ferreira, Chief Sales Officer, Alera Group. "Kevin and Jason bring both, along with a genuine sense of empathy, reinforcing how we show up for clients as dependable, long–term partners."

About Propel Senior Care

Propel Senior Care, Powered by Alera Group, is a national specialty practice dedicated to serving senior care organizations with tailored risk management, insurance, and advisory solutions.

For more information, visit propelinsurance.com and follow Propel Senior Care on LinkedIn.

About Alera Group

Alera Group is a national financial services firm offering property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, wealth services, and retirement plan solutions. With 4,600 colleagues, Alera Group combines local, personal partnerships with national resources and expertise.

For more information, visit aleragroup.com and follow Alera Group on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Propel Insurance