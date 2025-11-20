PROPELLED BRANDS® NAMES NEW VP OF MARKETING FOR CAMP BOW WOW®

Kate Wright tapped to grow national dog daycare and boarding brand

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands®, a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, announced the promotion of Kate Wright to vice president of marketing for Camp Bow Wow®, a leader in the dog daycare and boarding category with more than 220 locations nationwide.

Kate Wright, Camp Bow Wow’s new Vice President of Marketing.

An accomplished franchise marketing leader, Wright joined Propelled Brands as the senior director of brand strategy and marketing operations in March 2025. With nearly 30 years' marketing leadership experience, she worked across Propelled Brands portfolio to develop and execute strategic initiatives that drive customer engagement, increase sales and enhance brand recognition.

"Kate has been an instrumental leader at Propelled Brands, consistently elevating our marketing strategy and operations and providing incredible support to our franchisees," said Chief Marketing Officer of Propelled Brands Jennifer Herskind. "We are confident that her strategic vision and extensive brand-building expertise will be a powerful force for driving continued growth and innovation for the Camp Bow Wow brand."

Prior to Propelled Brands, Wright was the senior director of marketing at Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, where she drove a 19% unit count growth. She was also senior brand manager at Smoothie King, where she oversaw marketing and branding for 1,300-plus locations, contributing to its 30% unit growth and 66% annual sales growth over four years.

"Kate's experience in scaling world-class franchise systems and her proven track record of driving strategic growth are exactly what we need as we enter our next chapter at Camp Bow Wow," said Julie Turner, president of Camp Bow Wow. "Her passion for supporting franchisees, her data-driven approach to marketing and, of course, her genuine love of dogs will be invaluable in strengthening our brand and enriching the lives of pets and pet parents across North America."

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award-winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite® and Camp Bow Wow®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider in the rapidly growing pet care industry, with over 220 units in 41 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents with the highest level of safety, service and fun. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, including the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy education and socialization, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands® family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for the past 16 years.

