Propeller Airports Appoints Airline Executive Matt Shelby as Vice President of Business Development

"I am excited to join a team that is so focused on leveraging private funding sources to reinvent the airport experience without increasing public debt or local taxes in the communities we serve," said Matt Shelby . "We regularly hear from passengers that they love the terminal experience at Paine Field, so our goal is to bring that exceptional level of service to more communities across the country. Propeller's mission is to focus on our customers, who include not only the traveling public but also our airline and government partners.

Shelby, who began his career in airline station operations before attending law school, comes to Propeller after more than a decade in the real estate and development groups at Continental Airlines, then at United Airlines, and most recently at Alaska Airlines. Shelby led the Airport Real Estate team at Alaska, where he and his team managed an annual operating budget of more than $500M and led the carrier's successful effort to develop more than $600M in new commercial airport facilities. Matt also has extensive experience in airport/airline operations including the design, development, leasing and acquisition of airport assets.

"Matt is a great addition to help grow the business," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "His experience and passion will help ensure that we develop projects in a way that truly adds value for our customers. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our team."

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller Airports, in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com.

