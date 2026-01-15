Propeller Airports Appoints Mike Van de Ven to its Board

Van de Ven's addition enhances Propeller's effectiveness in addressing airline partners' needs with strategic and operational expertise

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports today announced the appointment of Mike Van de Ven, former President and COO of Southwest Airlines, to its Board. Mr. Van de Ven brings more than 30 years of leadership experience from Southwest, where he helped guide the company's growth into the largest U.S. domestic carrier by passengers carried. He did this while consistently delivering industry-leading customer service, operational performance, and financial results.

During his tenure, Mr. Van de Ven held broad responsibility for airline operations and strategy, including fleet planning, labor negotiations, safety management systems, regulatory engagement, airport and hangar infrastructure development, and day-to-day operational oversight. He played key leadership roles during major industry events, including the launch of international expansion and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Van de Ven currently serves as an Executive Advisor to Southwest Airlines, focusing primarily on innovations in advanced aircraft mobility and next-generation propulsion systems.

In addition to his airline experience, Mr. Van de Ven brings significant public-company governance expertise. He has served on the Board of Directors of Comerica Bank since 2016 where he chairs the Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee. In 2025 he joined the Board of Directors of Keurig Dr Pepper, where he chairs the Audit & Finance Committee.

"Mike's unparalleled operational expertise, governance experience, and understanding of complex transportation systems make him an exceptional addition to our Board," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative, high-performing airport infrastructure that delivers long-term value for communities, partners, and investors."

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, Washington, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop, and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller, along with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound Region. For more information, please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com, and www.global-infra.com.

SOURCE Propeller Airports