Propeller Airports Receives Coveted 'Travel Top 50' Recognition From Monocle As Best Regional Airport

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports is pleased to announce its recognition in Monocle's annual Travel Top 50 Awards, which this month named Paine Field's Passenger Terminal the World's Best Regional Airport. Paine Field is recognized alongside leading global travel brands like Cathay Pacific, Park Hyatt, Lufthansa, and boutique travel experiences from every corner of the world.

Paine Field is entering its third month of service and represents a new concept for American air travel: it was privately financed, designed and built, and operates under a public-private partnership between Propeller and Snohomish County, Washington. This type of partnership model has seen tremendous success for airports abroad, and Paine Field is demonstrating that the model can be successfully replicated here in the United States.

"With Paine Field, we've proven that privately financed airports can yield revenue for governments, save valuable taxpayer dollars and provide meaningful economic impact while delivering a high quality and enjoyable experience to travelers," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "We're proud to offer an unparalleled airport experience for Seattle-area residents and to provide a level of service and comfort that is winning over passengers and leading travel and design influencers like Monocle."

The innovative model and size of Paine Field allows for a higher quality of comfort and service than the business-as-usual approach at larger airports. Paine Field focuses on the customer experience with unique amenities and services – like full-time concierge services and valet parking – and a more relaxing experience for passengers with higher quality finishes and detailing, spacious and comfortable lounge areas, high-speed internet, accessible power outlets at every seat and intuitive wayfinding.

Over one hundred and fifty thousand passengers have passed through Paine Field since Alaska and United Airlines began commercial service from the terminal in March, with 24 daily flights to nine destinations.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports through-out the U.S. For more information please visit: www.flypainefield.com.

About MONOCLE

Launched in 2007, MONOCLE is a premium media brand offering high-quality editorial content across its magazine, web and broadcast divisions. Led by editor in chief Tyler Brûlé, it is the leading edit on global affairs, business, culture and design. The magazine is published 10 times a year and distributed in more than 65 markets. For more information please visit: www.monocle.com.

