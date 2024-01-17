Propeller Bonds Partners with the Big "I"® Eagle Alliance

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propeller, Inc., a high-growth insurtech MGA specializing in surety bonds, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Big "I" Eagle Alliance, a new premier alliance group, as a recommended surety and fidelity bond platform.

"We're extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with this Big 'I' alliance group. Their agents now have full access to markets, proprietary technology, and expert surety underwriting. I feel humbled to be associated with Eagle Alliance for surety and fidelity bonding and look forward to providing the tools their agents need to write bonds successfully," quoted Aaron Steffey, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Propeller.  

The partnership focuses on delivering Propeller's proprietary, white-labeled (URL) technology to agents, allowing the bonding process to become fully automated from application to billing and issuance. Propeller onboards agents in minutes with no premium requirements, all at no cost.

Big "I" Eagle Alliance was created to assist independent agents gain market access through membership, with an objective to aggregate premium, identify opportunities for growth, promote profitability, and provide broad communication/training to members on behalf of their carrier partners.

"We're so pleased that Propeller joined forces with the new Big 'I' Eagle Alliance to help member agencies ease the surety bond process," said Mark Wolf, President, Big I Advantage. "We're excited about the launch and future of the alliance and the opportunities it'll provide for our members in this market and beyond. We're grateful for Propeller's participation and partnership, ultimately enhancing our member experience."   

Through this partnership, Propeller and Eagle Alliance will work to digitally modernize how Big "I" agents sell surety bonds. The partnership rolled out nationally to agencies in January 2024.

ABOUT PROPELLER BONDS:
Propeller is an insurtech MGA/MGU equipped with a proprietary surety bond platform housing 7,000+ instant issue bonds. Propeller customizes the platform for agencies, allowing agents to purchase bonds or by empowering clients to self-service. Agents are compensated for all purchases via their unique URL. The company proudly partners with "A" rated carriers.

ABOUT EAGLE ALLIANCE:
Big "I" Eagle Alliance is the new agency alliance from Big "I" Advantage. Qualified members will have access to aggregated premium, contingency eligibility, increased commission, strong carrier partnerships, growth opportunities, promotion of profitability, broad communication and training, market access, and vendor discounts. For more, visit independentagent.com/EAGLE. 

