Propeller Health announces My Pharmacy, enabling in-app pharmacy experience for patients with asthma and COPD

Through My Pharmacy, patients will be able to refill prescriptions for in-store pickup at Walgreens pharmacies, locate a nearby Walgreens pharmacy, talk live with a pharmacist through Walgreens Pharmacy Chat and check their Walgreens Balance Rewards™ points, all within the Propeller app.

"The ability to refill a prescription or talk to a pharmacist through an existing digital health tool is an important step in making care easier, faster and less stressful for patients," said Greg Tracy, chief technology officer for Propeller Health. "We're thrilled to work with Walgreens on this launch and hope our collaboration will serve as a blueprint for future pharmacy integrations within our platform."

My Pharmacy will be rolled out to users on Propeller for iOS this week and will be available on Propeller for Android in the coming month, with plans to expand to other programs and partners this year.

"Our collaboration with Propeller is the latest example of our focus on working with healthcare companies to bring new, innovative services to our patients and customers," said Giovanni Monti, VP and director of healthcare innovation, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Propeller Health is a leading digital therapeutics company dedicated to the development and commercialization of measurably better medicines. Propeller creates products to more effectively treat chronic respiratory disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients through connectivity, analytics, and companion digital experiences. The Propeller platform is used by patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com .

