PropellerAds Announces the Inauguration of a New Office in India

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a leading advertising and marketing technology company based in Limassol, Cyprus, has announced the inauguration of a new office in Bangalore, India.

Let's take a closer look at PropellerAds' plans for its new office, what it means for local clients, and how it will impact the affiliate marketing and media buying industry as a whole.

About the New PropellerAds Office in Bangalore

After years of being one of the leading advertising and marketing technology companies in India, PropellerAds has established a new office in the innovative city of Bangalore.

The new office will help the advertising and marketing technology company benefit from India's already well-established industry while enjoying the opportunity to work with regional experts.

PropellerAds is the latest addition to the list of cutting-edge companies with offices in Bangalore. India established itself as one of South Asia's largest tech markets and the addition of a powerhouse like PropellerAds will only bolster the nation's grip on the industry.

The Impact of the New Office on Regional Clients

The PropellerAds team is using the new office to support the growth of the Indian market. Furthermore, the advertising technology giant will also leverage this new location as a pivot and focus on the development of the entire region.

Local affiliates, brands, and other industry leaders will start experiencing benefits like improved research that will lead to the development of tools better suited to the local market by tapping into the technical knowledge of Indian developers.

Participation of PropellerAds in Local Events

PropellerAds is known, among other things, for its strong presence in AdTech and affiliate marketing events around the world.

Already a regular participant in events like the India Affiliate Summer, the marketing and advertising technology company is looking to contribute to every possible event that's relevant to the Indian market.

Moreover, PropellerAds has also organized its own events directed toward the local market, which was called the India Affiliate Summit Meetup.

"Opening an office in India went from a decade-long pipedream to a realistic objective for us, so we couldn't be prouder of finally being able to accomplish this goal," says Renz Gonzales, Head of Business Development.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds provides powerful performance marketing solutions on a global scale for brands, agencies, and affiliates. Founded in 2011, the company is now one of the biggest traffic providers with more than 1 billion monthly audience reach and thousands of advertising campaigns launched daily, across desktop and mobile.

