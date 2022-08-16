PropellerAds Continues to Improve Quality Procedures: ISAE 3000 Audit

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds continues to invest in its systems and processes improvement and making sure that the best-proven results are delivered to our customers. That is why we have acquired our latest attestation, delivered by third-party auditors: the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Type I Assurance Report.

Here at PropellerAds, we believe it is not only important to validate our product, but also to make sure that our processes are in line with international standards and guidelines.

For us, receiving the Type I report meant undergoing a true test in the quality of our Ad Delivery, Ad Campaign Moderation, and Invalid Traffic Filtration processes. Therefore, all of our company's relevant processes were examined by an independent auditor.

So what is ISAE 3000?

The purpose of the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) is to establish basic principles and essential procedures for, and to provide guidance to, professional accountants in public practice (for purposes of this ISAE, referred to as "practitioners") for the performance of assurance engagements other than audits or reviews of historical financial information covered by International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) or International Standards on Review Engagements (ISREs).

The report compiled for PropellerAds shows that its internal management processes are designed and implemented exactly as described in the report. The company also uses this independent assessment to give our customers greater certainty in regards to the quality of its services.

Why is the ISAE certification important to PropellerAds?

While our ISO 27001 certification attests to the high standards of our information security management system, our Ad Delivery, Ad Campaign Moderation, and Invalid Traffic Filtration are at the core of our services.

Hence the aim of the ISAE 3000 attestation was to provide reasonable assurance that Propeller Ads service commitments and systems requirements would be achieved based on the applicable control objectives, ensuring customer's ad campaigns are only shown to humans on legitimate publisher sites, sufficiently protecting PropellerAds customers from fraud.

The independent auditors' report provides reasonable assurance that we do have the necessary controls in place.

What does the ISAE 3000 mean for our customers around the world?

As the independent auditor assessed our processes against the leading industry standards such as MRC and IAB, our customers can put further trust in Propeller's Ad Delivery, Ad Campaign Moderation, and Invalid Traffic Filtration processes.

Farukh Rakhimov, Head of Compliance, Data Protection and Information Security at PropellerAds , adds: "Yet again, as a company, we have chosen to prove that PropellerAds is leading by example. By engaging an independent auditor, we wanted to make sure that our activities correspond to a promised result and what is better to serve that purpose than the ISAE 3000 certification. These are unique reports that are individual to each organization and that are defined by the ISAE 3000 principles to ensure reliable processes."

