PropellerAds Launches Ads in Telegram Mini Apps -- New Traffic Opportunities for Advertisers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a leading global ad platform specializing in performance-driven advertising solutions, is excited to announce the addition of a new traffic type: ads within Telegram Mini Apps . This innovative advertising format offers a unique and expanding audience in Telegram's ecosystem, opening a powerful new avenue for advertisers.

Benefits and Audience Reach

Propeller Ads

PropellerAds' ads integration within Telegram Mini Apps promises new opportunities for advertisers seeking fresh, high-quality traffic. Advertisers can significantly expand their reach beyond traditional sources, with over 50 million daily impressions available through this traffic type. Moreover, PropellerAds' targeting capabilities ensure advertisers connect with the most relevant users, improving return on investment (ROI) and conversion rates. Top GEOs include Europe (with CIS regions), India, and parts of Africa, granting extensive access to a rapidly growing audience across these regions.

Addressing Market Demands with Seamless Telegram-Based Funnels

PropellerAds' ads in Telegram Mini Apps provide a seamless experience for advertisers targeting Telegram's active user base. This new traffic type solves several business challenges in promoting offers within Telegram's ecosystem. For advertisers who struggled to find traffic sources suited to their Telegram-based apps, channels, or chats, PropellerAds' solution offers an ideal alternative, seamlessly integrating into the Telegram experience.

Key benefits of TMA PropellerAds traffic

PropellerAds offers unparalleled advantages compared to competing platforms. Including:

CPA Goal Bidding : Advertisers can optimize campaigns to achieve specific cost-per-action objectives.

: Advertisers can optimize campaigns to achieve specific cost-per-action objectives. Superior Filtering : Advanced algorithms ensure traffic quality.

: Advanced algorithms ensure traffic quality. Targeting Precision : A wide range of targeting options, including platform, OS, browser, language, and connection type.

: A wide range of targeting options, including platform, OS, browser, language, and connection type. Flexible Moderation: Easier approval processes compared to Telegram's direct advertising policies.

With a fresh monthly audience of over 500 million users and ad formats resembling familiar push and click styles, advertisers benefit from both familiarity and cutting-edge performance.

Available Pricing Models and Ad Creatives

PropellerAds supports several pricing models for Telegram Mini App ads, including CPC, Smart CPC, and CPA Goal, allowing advertisers to select the option that best aligns with their campaign objectives. Additionally, the platform offers auto creatives, facilitating smooth ad management and streamlined creative processes.

Target Audience

PropellerAds' new traffic type is designed for advertisers across various verticals, including iGaming, finance, sweepstakes, media, rewards, and crypto. Advertisers targeting Telegram internal offers (such as groups, apps, or chats) and external offers (CPA or product-based campaigns) will benefit from this feature, providing a dynamic, highly interactive environment that naturally fosters conversions and engagement.

Press Inquiries

Michael Gor esq.

TG: GorDiMaggio

+35797767568

[email protected]

SOURCE Propeller Ads