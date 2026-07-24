PropellerAds Launches MCP Connector, Letting Advertisers Run Campaigns Through AI Agents

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a global leading advertising network, today announced the launch of the MCP Connector, a new integration that lets advertisers manage PropellerAds campaigns directly through Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other AI agents they already use.

The connector bridges the gap between everyday AI tools and the PropellerAds platform. Instead of switching between chat and dashboard, advertisers can now pause underperforming campaigns, adjust bids, create new campaigns, and pull stats — all within a single conversation.

Here's what the MCP Connector enables:

Campaign management at scale. Create, edit or pause campaigns across all formats — Push, Popunder, Telegram Ads, Interactive Ads, and Paid Social Traffic — without opening the dashboard.

Full targeting control. Set or update GEO, region, city, device, OS, browser, language, ISP, connection type, and VPN/proxy filtering directly in chat.

Rate and budget optimization. Pull recommended bids for any GEO and format, view actual zone-level rates, and update them on the fly. Configure daily or total budgets and dayparting schedules without manual setup.

Creative and zone management. Add, update, pause, or reactivate creatives.

Instant stats and balance checks. Pull campaign performance data with breakdowns by GEO, format, date range, or individual campaign, and check account balance on demand — no login required.

The setup takes minutes: install a single .mcpb file, add an API token from PropellerAds account settings, and the agent gains scoped access to the advertiser's account. The token is stored locally and never shared with AI providers. Multiple team members can connect using the same file and their own tokens — no separate account setups, no support tickets, no duplicate flags.

"AI agents are the new standard, and our industry is no exception," said Julia Larionova, Head of Marketing at PropellerAds. "We built for both sides of that shift: advertisers just getting started with AI, and those who already run Claude, Grok, and other agents day to day. Either way, the direction is the same: less clicking, more delegating. A year from now, running campaigns without an AI agent will feel like refreshing a dashboard by hand — technically possible, just why would you?"

The MCP Connector is available now, free of charge, to all PropellerAds advertisers.

Media Contact:

Michael Gor

+35797767568

[email protected]

SOURCE PropellerAds