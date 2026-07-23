PropellerAds Upgrades NIKO AI Agent Into a Full Campaign Co-Pilot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a global leading advertising network, today announced a major upgrade to NIKO, its AI-powered campaign agent. The update transforms NIKO from a smart setup assistant into a full campaign co-pilot capable of managing an advertiser's workflow end-to-end, entirely through conversation.

With the upgrade, NIKO now creates, edits, and monitors campaigns across all PropellerAds formats, including Push Notifications, Onclick (Popunder), Telegram Ads, Interactive Ads, and Paid Social Traffic, with no dashboard required. Advertisers can set full targeting, including GEO, region, city, OS, device, browser, language, ISP, connection type, and VPN/proxy filtering, configure dayparting schedules, and manage creatives and zone whitelists or blacklists, all directly in chat.

NIKO's recommendation engine has also expanded. It now provides bid and test-budget guidance at any stage, not only during setup, and can pull performance stats, balances, and campaign details on demand. Trained on PropellerAds' full Knowledge Base, NIKO can answer platform questions and recommend strategies tailored to an advertiser's vertical and goals, moving beyond generic AI responses to guidance grounded in the platform itself.

Early results point to a substantial impact on advertiser efficiency. Internal testing shows advertisers using NIKO reach their first campaign draft 11 times faster than through the manual setup flow, and campaigns launched via NIKO have generated 2 to 4 times more revenue than manually configured ones. Advertisers who share more detailed campaign and funnel information see up to 144% more conversions compared to those providing minimal input.

"We didn't just add features to NIKO — we rebuilt what it means to run a campaign on PropellerAds. Advertisers are already seeing 2 to 4 times more revenue and getting to launch 11 times faster, and that's before they've tapped into everything NIKO can now do," said Julia Larionova, Head of Marketing at PropellerAds.

The upgraded NIKO is available now to all PropellerAds advertisers at no additional cost.

Media Contact:

Michael Gor

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SOURCE PropellerAds