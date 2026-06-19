PropellerAds Launches Paid Social Traffic, a New Way to Reach Social Media Audiences

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a leading advertising platform, has rolled out Paid Social Traffic, a standalone format that gives advertisers access to paid social media audiences from inside their existing accounts. The format makes audiences active on Facebook, Instagram, X, and other social feeds available within the PropellerAds platform, with supply aggregated through its partners.

For years, advertisers chasing social audiences had to juggle separate ad accounts, learn the rules of each platform, and produce platform-specific creatives just to reach users scrolling their feeds. Paid Social Traffic strips that away. Advertisers pick the format in the campaign builder, point it at a landing page, and the traffic flows in.

"Advertisers keep telling us that reaching quality social audiences at scale is complex and resource-heavy," said Julia Larionova, Head of Marketing at PropellerAds. "We built Paid Social Traffic to make that audience accessible through a single PropellerAds campaign: no separate accounts, no complicated setup."

The format sits as a dedicated tab in the SSP campaign creation flow, alongside Onclick, Push, Interactive Ads, and Telegram Ads. No third-party integrations, no extra ad accounts, no fresh batch of creatives — a landing page is enough to launch.

The audiences come in with high engagement intent, and the supply is aggregated from PropellerAds' partners and made available only through the platform, so advertisers aren't competing for it elsewhere. For verticals such as iGaming and Finance, the format offers clear requirements and a streamlined onboarding, with the company's standard ad quality guidelines and policy applying throughout.

At launch, the format is live across a set of high-volume markets, more countries are on the way.

The launch also clarifies how social traffic now works on the platform. Organic Social Traffic — audiences from bloggers, channels, and publisher-owned communities — stays inside Onclick. Paid Social Traffic is the new, separate lane: a dedicated paid source aggregated through PropellerAds' partners. Both coexist, with a clean line between them.

Advertisers planning longer commitments have another option. Through Custom Collaboration, partners can build tailored campaigns for clients with dedicated promo budgets and serious scale ambitions — a route aimed at the platform's larger advertisers.

To start, advertisers select Paid Social Traffic in their next campaign and add a landing page. The platform handles delivery from there.

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SOURCE PropellerAds