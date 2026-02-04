PropellerAds Releases 2025 Report on Telegram Mini App Advertising: From Hype to Stable Performance

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a leading global ad platform specializing in performance-driven advertising solutions, has released its annual market report, The State of Telegram Mini App Advertising in 2025, outlining how Telegram Mini Apps (TMAs) have transitioned from a hype-driven phenomenon into a stable and increasingly predictable advertising channel.

According to the report, Telegram's global audience grew from 900 million to 1 billion monthly active users between March 2024 and March 2025. Around 50% of users now interact with Mini Apps, positioning TMAs as one of the fastest-growing in-app environments within the platform. Despite regional restrictions in countries such as Vietnam, Nepal, and Kenya, global advertiser activity in Mini Apps remained stable throughout 2025.

After peaking at approximately 1.44 billion monthly active users in September 2024, Mini App usage declined and stabilized at 150–190 million MAU by mid-2025. The report attributes this correction primarily to the decline of tap-to-earn and reward-farming apps. As these users churned, the remaining audience became smaller but more consistent, favoring utility-driven, AI-powered, and service-oriented Mini Apps.

Advertising performance data shows that Telegram Mini App placements consistently deliver high engagement. Average click-through rates across major GEOs range between 20% and 40%, significantly higher than many traditional mobile and social ad formats. CPC levels remain highly competitive, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets such as India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nigeria averaging around $0.01 per click. Tier-1 markets, including the US and Germany, show higher CPCs but deliver more premium traffic.

Vertical analysis reveals that iGaming remains the leading category, accounting for 22.37% of all Mini App ad impressions in 2025, followed by finance (19.67%), e-commerce (13.20%), and media (12.02%). Despite increased moderation and the removal of some iGaming Mini Apps, advertiser demand in the vertical remained strong, supported by higher-quality and more predictable traffic and higher engagement inside Mini Apps compared to Telegram channel placements.

The report also highlights a structural shift in the blockchain segment following Telegram's push toward TON-native Mini Apps. While the number of crypto projects declined, remaining apps became more stable, compliant, and better integrated into Telegram's ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2026, the report concludes that the Telegram Mini App ecosystem has started entering into a mature stage. Growth is no longer explosive, but product quality, monetization models, and advertiser confidence continue to improve, positioning Mini Apps as a sustainable performance channel within Telegram's broader advertising landscape.

