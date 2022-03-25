LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds , an advertising network, announces it has successfully passed an annual surveillance audit and prolonged its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management.

Importance of the ISO/IEC 27001

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard is an internationally recognized specification for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Its use allows organizations of any type to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee information, or information entrusted by third parties.

PropellerAds Renews ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification

An organization that conforms to the ISO/IEC 27001 standard possesses clear, objective proof of its commitment to continuous improvement of control over its sensitive and confidential information.

ISO/IEC 27001, therefore, provides reassurance to sponsors, shareholders, and customers that the organization has expert control over its risk management and data security.

Benefits of the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for PropellerAds Customers

PropellerAds stands on the position that the security of information should always be examined and checked.

The company claims that this certification will provide its clients with:

One more quality guarantee

PropellerAds by AdTech Holding is known as one of the best ad networks you can work with. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is further proof of this. Working with a certified company provides confidence that customers will be kept in the safest possible environment. The company has improved its security to the highest level: including asset management, security policy development, hands-on employee training, and extensive regular auditing.

Complete Protection for Client Data and Funds

With the passing of the GDPR and similar legislation, companies need to take better care of the data they collect. Fortunately, ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management means that the company is compliant with all GDPR requirements, as they ensure that your Know Your Customer (KYC) data is not compromised.

"We at PropellerAds are pleased to announce to our esteemed stakeholders that we have maintained our certificate as per results of the annual surveillance audit. The information security of our customers will continue to be our top priority." - says Farukh Rakhimov, Head of Compliance, Information Security, and Data Protection at PropellerAds.

Obtaining ISO/IEC 27001 certification is recognized worldwide as evidence that your ISMS complies with best information security practices. Getting the certification demonstrates PropellerAds' commitment to protecting information and improving its systems in a clear and easy-to-understand way of working, while demonstrating to third parties that they take their responsibilities seriously.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds is one of the biggest Push, In-Page Push, Popunder and Interstitial traffic sources. Founded in 2011, PropellerAds provides traffic from 195+ countries and serves over 10 billion ad impressions per day. Over 200,000+ advertisers work with PropellerAds. The company creates comprehensive and industry leading ad-serving and optimization technologies for improving performance of ad campaigns. Among them are Demographic & Interests targeting for Push Ads, advanced retargeting for different ad formats, CPA Goal and many other tools proven to be effective.

