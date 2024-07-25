PropellerAds Reveals Social Traffic Targeting for Increased Conversion Rates

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a leading global ad network, is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature, Social Traffic. This new feature is designed to help advertisers achieve increased conversion rates by targeting engaged audiences from top social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

With Social Traffic, PropellerAds offers a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach highly engaged social media users through Onclick/Popunder ads. This new targeting option is now available on PropellerAds' Self-Serve Platform (SSP) under the Popunder ad format.

Key Benefits of Social Traffic Targeting:

Higher Conversion Rates: Advertisers can achieve up to 2.8 times higher conversion rates compared to regular Popunder traffic. For specific verticals like utilities, the conversion rate can be as high as 4.2%.

Only a landing page is needed, simplifying the campaign setup process. Faster Conversions: Engage with highly active social media users, resulting in quicker conversions and faster return on investment.

Expert Recommendations

PropellerAds' in-house optimization experts suggest using Social Traffic Targeting to scale high-performing campaigns, test new offers faster, and launch new verticals. This feature allows advertisers to duplicate successful campaigns and reach a broader audience by increasing bids and optimizing sources separately.

Performance Statistics:

Top Performing Verticals: Utilities, Mobile Apps, Finance, iGaming, Sweepstakes, Gaming, and LeadGen.

Utilities, Mobile Apps, Finance, iGaming, Sweepstakes, Gaming, and LeadGen. Top GEOs: United States (1.18% CR), United Kingdom (2.36% CR), Brazil (2.78% CR), Indonesia (2.69% CR), and Thailand (3.66% CR). These numbers may vary with time.

FAQs:

For a detailed FAQ on how Social Traffic Targeting works, visit the PropellerAds Blog.

PropellerAds invites advertisers to experience the high conversions and lightning-fast results of Social Traffic Targeting. Harness the power of social audiences today!

For more information, visit: PropellerAds

Contact:

Mari Yash

[email protected]

+35795989881

