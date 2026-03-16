PropellerAds Successfully Passes ISO 27001:2022 Surveillance Audit, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Information Security

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding is pleased to announce that its flagship project PropellerAds, a global leading advertising platform, has successfully passed the ISO 27001:2022 Surveillance Audit. This result confirms that PropellerAds' Information Security Management System (ISMS) continues to operate in full accordance with internationally recognized best practices.

Maintaining certification against the ISO 27001 standard reflects PropellerAds' ongoing commitment to effective information security management, risk mitigation, and the protection of sensitive information. For the online advertising industry, where large volumes of data are processed across complex technological ecosystems, robust information security governance is essential. Adherence to ISO 27001 helps ensure that companies operate with clear controls, strong risk management practices, and a culture of accountability that protects partners, advertisers, and employees alike.

This successful surveillance audit is the result of substantial collaborative effort across multiple teams within the organization. Over the past year, colleagues throughout PropellerAds have worked diligently to strengthen processes, address findings from the previous audit, and implement corrective actions related to identified non-conformities. Their preparation, attention to detail, and commitment to continuous improvement were instrumental in achieving this outcome.

"Passing the surveillance audit is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our teams," stated Farukh Rakhimov, Head of Financial Operations and Compliance Group at AdTech Holding. "Information security is an ongoing commitment, and this result demonstrates our continued progress in strengthening our security posture and maintaining the trust of our partners and stakeholders."

With over 200,000 partners and billions of daily impressions, PropellerAds continues to set the industry standard for data protection, compliance, and trust.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a leading advertising platform that connects brands with high-quality audiences worldwide. By offering advanced targeting, powerful optimization tools, and innovative ad formats, PropellerAds empowers advertisers to achieve their goals, whether it's driving conversions, boosting ROI, or scaling campaigns. With a focus on transparency and performance, PropellerAds continues to redefine what's possible in digital advertising.

For more information about PropellerAds solutions, visit PropellerAds.com.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. With innovative projects like PropellerAds, AdTech Holding delivers cutting-edge solutions to brands across the globe. By maintaining strict security standards, AdTech Holding demonstrates its commitment to ensuring client trust and satisfaction.

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SOURCE AdTech Holding