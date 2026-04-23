AdTech Holding Named in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology, has been recognized in the 5th edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Middle East & Cyprus program – marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious ranking. The achievement underscores AdTech Holding's sustained momentum and leadership in the region's rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program ranks the fastest-growing technology companies across the Middle East and Cyprus based on percentage revenue growth over a four-year period. The 5th edition evaluates fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, honoring companies across categories including Fast 50, Rising Stars, Impact, Women in Leadership, and Kiyadat.

"Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year proves that our growth is the result of a clear strategy, disciplined execution, and an exceptional team. We're proud to be building from Cyprus, a place that continues to attract world-class talent and cement its position as one of Europe's most exciting tech hubs. This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar and contribute to the region's growing," said Olga Dmitrenko, CRO of AdTech Holding.

AdTech Holding operates at the intersection of technology, creativity, and performance marketing, with flagship projects including PropellerAds. The company continues to expand its portfolio of brands and solutions, helping businesses worldwide accelerate digital growth.

AdTech Holding's four consecutive inclusions in the Fast 50 also reflect the growing significance of Cyprus as a hub for global tech innovation and talent development. The company remains committed to strengthening the local ecosystem through initiatives such as the HackTech Hackathon.

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SOURCE AdTech Holding