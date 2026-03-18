ADEX Named Best Fraud Protection Company at Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEX, the AI-driven anti-fraud and traffic-quality platform within AdTech Holding, has been recognized as Best Fraud Protection Company at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The award acknowledges ADEX's unique approach to ad fraud defence — one that operates at the level of full-scale cybersecurity, going far beyond conventional invalid traffic filtering.

The jury recognized a body of work that combines near real-time detection technology with long-term threat research and public transparency. Among the standout achievements cited was an investigation into the Triada Trojan, one of the most persistent Android malware families active in the ad ecosystem. ADEX analysts uncovered and blocked a large-scale malware distribution campaign that had infiltrated multiple ad networks, abusing stolen advertiser accounts and cloaking behind trusted domains. The findings drove a comprehensive, zero-trust security overhaul rolled out with platform partners: stricter KYC, mandatory two-factor authentication and anomaly-based login monitoring for all advertiser accounts, alongside full redirect and domain verification — including traffic routed through services like GitHub or Discord.

ADEX also detected and shut down a sophisticated phishing operation targeting Telegram accounts via fake subscription flows. By identifying anomaly patterns in traffic and tracing the full redirection chain, the team helped partners neutralize the campaign before it scaled — preventing account takeovers and financial losses across the ecosystem.

What distinguishes ADEX is the decision not to treat fraud as a series of isolated incidents. Every threat investigation is documented, shared with the industry as a detailed case study, and hard-wired back into the platform's architecture — turning individual findings into permanent structural improvements that raise the security baseline for the entire ad tech market.

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About ADEX ADEX is the anti-fraud and traffic-quality platform within AdTech Holding. It analyzes billions of impressions, clicks, and conversions, protecting AdTech products and partners from malware-driven and invalid traffic attacks.

About AdTech Holding AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. Its portfolio includes PropellerAds and other innovative projects delivering performance-driven solutions to brands and publishers worldwide.

SOURCE AdTech Holding