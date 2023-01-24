Propello Launches to Make Access to High-Quality K-12 Learning More Equitable

School districts can access comprehensive, affordable curriculum and tools without compromising on quality, starting with Middle School Science

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Future of Education Technology Conference, Propello is launching to empower all schools with access to high-quality instructional tools, curricula, and teacher support. As educators face the looming challenge of closing learning gaps that grew during the pandemic, the Propello platform helps school districts provide teachers with the comprehensive curriculum, scaffolding, and insights they need to support wide-ranging student needs.

"US school districts are faced with budgetary trade-offs that can expand the education equity gap," said Hubert Kjellberg, CEO and Founder of Propello. "We want to ensure that lack of funding does not stand in the way of administrators' ability to provide students with access to high-quality, standards-aligned learning experiences."

Research shows that ensuring students receive grade-level instruction is key to closing achievement gaps. One study found that students who started the school year behind and then received a higher percentage of standards-aligned lessons for their grade level were able to close the outcomes gap by seven months. However, higher-income students are 5.4X more likely to receive grade-appropriate assignments than low income students.

Propello is committed to making high-quality curriculum and instruction more affordable in order to reach students who need the most support. The edtech company is proud to offer schools free access to year-long, standards-aligned curricula including supports for English language learners and striving readers as well as micro-learning teacher professional development courses.

In addition, districts can access a robust technology platform of additional services and tools for 75% less than the typical cost of some of the largest curriculum providers. Propello gives schools an alternative to traditional textbooks, combining standards-aligned curricula, teacher support, data insights on student performance, seamless technology integration, and much more.

"We know how important it is for teachers to adjust on the fly based on the unique needs of their classroom," said Amanda Bratten, Vice President of Content and Curriculum at Propello and a former teacher. "At Propello, we're building a platform that combines the instructional materials students need with the embedded teacher support I wish I'd had during the ten years I spent in the classroom."

This week, Propello is unveiling two science curricula for middle school teachers:

Propello Science 6-8: A phenomena-based curriculum designed for the NGSS that uses the 5E model of instruction along with guided inquiry techniques to inspire the next generation of scientists.

Propello IB MYP Science: A curriculum designed for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme's science requirements with real-world, global learning focused on critical thinking & collaboration.

This is the start of a full scope K-12 curriculum Propello will roll out soon including the upcoming launch of Propello ELA 6-8 and Propello Science K-5. To learn more about how your school district can get started with Propello, visit www.propello.com .

About Propello

Propello , a K-12 learning solutions provider, helps every student and teacher reach their full potential. Complete with comprehensive and standards-aligned materials, labs, assessments, learner supports, and more, Propello combines curriculum, pedagogy, and technology to improve student outcomes while saving teachers time. Learn more at www.propello.com.

