Propelr Named One of 2025's Best Enterprise LMS Platforms by Talented Learning

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelr, a learning platform built to simplify training and spark growth across organizations, has been named one of Talented Learning's Best Enterprise LMS Award winners for 2025.

Each year, Talented Learning recognizes learning systems that deliver measurable impact, innovation, and real-world results. The Best Enterprise LMS Award highlights solutions that help large organizations train, engage, and grow their workforce effectively.

"This award isn't just about the product; it's about the people behind it. Every developer, designer, marketer and client success partner has poured energy into building a platform that helps organizations train faster, retain longer and grow stronger," said Gill Williams, national sales manager at Propelr. "I am proud of the progress we have made and even more energized by how our customers are using Propelr to strengthen team training and development."

Propelr supports leaders in industries like manufacturing, hospitality, and skilled trades, giving teams tools to strengthen onboarding, compliance, and employee development. By combining intuitive technology with custom learning content, Propelr helps organizations turn training into long-term growth and performance.

About Propelr

Propelr, a Nelnet Business Services company, meets the evolving needs of today's workforce with a practical digital learning platform. Built for HR, training, and compliance leaders in dynamic industries like manufacturing, hospitality, and beyond, Propelr simplifies onboarding, automates compliance, and empowers employee growth. Propelr makes workforce training faster and more effective with practical AI-supported tools and dedicated customer support. Learn more at GoPropelr.com.

